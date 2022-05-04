ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Northwestern Health Sciences University Announces New $500K Chair in Biomechanics and Human Performance, Endowed by Foot Levelers

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 2 days ago

Northwestern Health Sciences University (NWHSU), headquartered in Bloomington, Minn., and Foot Levelers, Inc., of Roanoke, Va., have announced the creation of a new $500,000 endowed chair at NWHSU to advance the biomechanics field. The Foot Levelers Chair in Biomechanics and Human Performance at NWHSU— the premier evidence-based integrative health...

www.chiroeco.com

MedicalXpress

Study suggests wearing dentures may affect a person's nutrition

Dentures may have a potentially negative impact on a person's overall nutrition, according to new research from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Dentistry. The research team leveraged electronic dental and health records to gain a better understanding of how oral health treatments affect individuals' overall health over time.
INDIANA STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Gut-Brain Axis Meets the Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) plays an integral role in human biochemistry. The gut-brain-ECS axis is directly related to depressive symptoms, which can be relieved with probiotics and endocannabinoids. Lack of pleasure and of motivation are associated with decreased gut microbe diversity and altered endocannabinoid levels. CBD consumption increases both beneficial...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Discrimination of secondary hypsarrhythmias to Zika virus congenital syndrome and west syndrome based on joint moments and entropy measurements

Hypsarrhythmia is a specific chaotic morphology, present in the interictal period of the electroencephalogram (EEG) signal in patients with West Syndrome (WS), a severe form of childhood epilepsy and that, recently, was also identified in the examinations of patients with Zika Virus Congenital Syndrome (ZVCS). This innovative work proposes the development of a computational methodology for analysis and differentiation, based on the time-frequency domain, between the chaotic pattern of WS and ZVCS hypsarrhythmia. The EEG signal time-frequency analysis is carried out from the Continuous Wavelet Transform (CWT). Four joint moments-joint mean-\(\mu _{(t,f)}\), joint variance-\(\sigma _{(t,f)}^2\), joint skewness-\(\lambda _{(t,f)}\), and joint kurtosis-\(\kappa _{(t,f)}\)-and four entropy measurements-Shannon, Log Energy, Norm, and Sure-are obtained from the CWT to compose the representative feature vector of the EEG hypsarrhythmic signals under analysis. The performance of eight classical types of machine learning algorithms are verified in classification using the k-fold cross validation and leave-one-patient-out cross validation methods. Discrimination results provided 78.08% accuracy, 85.55% sensitivity, 73.21% specificity, and AUC = 0.89 for the ANN classifier.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ethical issues and dilemmas in spinal cord injury rehabilitation in the developing world: a mixed-method study

Mixed-method study (small group discussions and online literature search). Identify the ethical issues and dilemmas faced by rehabilitation professionals involved in the service delivery to the persons with spinal cord injury (SCI) in the low income and lower-middle-income countries (LIC/LMIC) located in Asia. Setting. Small group discussions in three biomedical...
EDUCATION
KROC News

Gym in Minnesota Offering Free Membership to Teens

It’s hard to believe it but summer vacation is just about here for kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. If you've got teenagers, finding inexpensive things to do to help them stay busy and active that doesn't involve video games is a challenge. Especially in Rochester. A little bit of good news popped up in my inbox the other day and one business wants your teens to hang out with them, for free, all summer long. Oh, and a teenager from each state is winning a $500 scholarship too!
ROCHESTER, MN
scitechdaily.com

Men and Women Are Not Created Equal When It Comes to Preventing Alzheimer’s Disease

Richard Isaacson, M.D., leads first study to define sex differences in outcomes of tailored Alzheimer’s disease clinical interventions. After increasing age, the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is sex – two-thirds of patients with AD are females. In fact, even when accounting for gender-dependent mortality rates, age at death, and differences in lifespan, women still have double the risk of incidence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Student debt can impair your cardiovascular health into middle age

Adults who failed to pay down student debt, or took on new educational debt, between young adulthood and early mid-life face an elevated risk of cardiovascular illness, researchers report in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Adults who repaid their student debt had better or equivalent health than individuals who never faced student debt, suggesting that relieving the burden of student debt could improve population health.
DENVER, CO
MedicalXpress

Free clinical measurement tool definitively indicates presence and severity of clinical depression

The COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflicts, economic dislocations and other concerns have affected mental health around the globe. Clinical depression, which affects 300 million individuals worldwide, is projected to increase. With findings that are significant for both clinicians and patients, a large international study has shown that the most commonly used...
MENTAL HEALTH

