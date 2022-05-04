Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale Sharks centre to leave at the end of the season

Ben Stokes marked his first innings since being appointed England Test captain with a record-breaking 161 from 88 deliveries for Durham against Worcestershire at New Road.Stokes, who was announced as Joe Root’s successor last week, reached three figures from just 64 balls for Durham’s fastest first-class century and his 17 sixes is a new benchmark in English county cricket.This was Stokes’ first appearance of the LV= Insurance County Championship season following a knee injury he aggravated during the West Indies tour in March and he made a lasting impression.The 30-year-old walked to the crease with Durham in the ascendancy on...

SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO