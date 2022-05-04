ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Rohan Janse van Rensburg: Sale Sharks centre to leave at the end of the season

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSale Sharks centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg will leave the Premiership club at the end of...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Newcastle are considering a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma in a bid to add goals to the team... with Dutchman having worked with Toon boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth

Newcastle are tracking Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as Eddie Howe seeks to add goals to his team this summer. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have watched the 25-year-old in recent weeks and a move to re-unite him with Howe is under consideration. The Magpies boss signed Danjuma for Bournemouth from Club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England Test captain Ben Stokes smashes record-breaking century for Durham

Ben Stokes marked his first innings since being appointed England Test captain with a record-breaking 161 from 88 deliveries for Durham against Worcestershire at New Road.Stokes, who was announced as Joe Root’s successor last week, reached three figures from just 64 balls for Durham’s fastest first-class century and his 17 sixes is a new benchmark in English county cricket.This was Stokes’ first appearance of the LV= Insurance County Championship season following a knee injury he aggravated during the West Indies tour in March and he made a lasting impression.The 30-year-old walked to the crease with Durham in the ascendancy on...
SPORTS
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Zebre (Fri)

Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 6 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Updates BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Seb Davies will make his 100th first team appearance for Cardiff...
RUGBY
BBC

Glasgow Rocks aim to go one better in BBL play-offs

2016-2017 BBL and WBBL coverage details - click here. 32 British Basketball League (BBL) and Women's British Basketball League (WBBL) games live on the BBC Sport website, app and connected TV's this season. Glasgow Rocks hope to "go one better" by reaching the BBL play-off final, despite not getting regular...
SPORTS
BBC

Nick Easter: Ex-England forward to become Worcester forwards and defence coach

Worcester Warriors have named former England number eight Nick Easter as their new forwards and defence coach. The 43-year-old will move to Sixways from Newcastle Falcons ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season. He will combine the defence role, currently held by Jonny Bell, with the forwards duties formerly...
RUGBY
BBC

Challenge Cup: BBC Sport adds Wheelchair final to rugby league portfolio

Venue: Allam Arena, Hull Date: Saturday, 25 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport website. BBC Sport will again show the final of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup at Hull's Allam Arena on Saturday, 25 June, with French side Catalans Dragons entering the competition for the first time.
RUGBY
BBC

Will Odgers: Cornwall RLFC sign West Wales Raiders back-row

Cornwall have signed West Wales Raiders back-row Will Odgers. Odgers, 19, is a Wales youth international and has previously been in Huddersfield Giants' academy. He has agreed a deal for the rest of the season at Cornwall, who are still searching for a maiden victory in their first League One season.
RUGBY

