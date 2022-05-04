ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Kristian Fulton changing routine with aim to stay healthy in 2022

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton had a very good second season in the NFL, when he emerged as the team’s best corner, and as one of the better young corners in the league.

But health remains a concern for him ahead of his second season. The 2020 second-round pick missed 10 games during his rookie campaign, and then another four in 2021.

With that in mind, the LSU product says he has changed his diet — he cut out pork and fast food, and is doing more meal prep — and reached out to veterans for some pointers on how to keep himself healthy for a 17-game slate.

“That was one of the main things, just eating better, making sure my body can hold up for the 17 games,” Fulton said, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “Just talking to some vets in the league to find out what helped them stay through that whole season out on the field. Just trying to do some things with my body, like Pilates or whatever that might be.”

Some of the vets Fulton says he spoke to included Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson and Tre’Davious White.

Fulton permitted a completion rate of 51.4 percent and a QB rating of 71.3 when targeted last season, while also notching a pair of interceptions and allowing two touchdowns.

Based on what we saw last season, injuries are the only thing standing in the way of Fulton continuing to be an impact player in 2022.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

