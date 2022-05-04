Motivational Peyton Manning Quotes About Football and Life

In any ranking of great NFL quarterbacks, it doesn’t take long to get to Peyton Manning. Unlike his father, Arch Manning, Peyton played his college football at Tennessee. There, he had one of the greatest college careers ever but still came up short of a national championship. In the NFL, he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, where he took the league by storm, putting up monster numbers. Unfortunately, for Manning, he ran into issues in the postseason. In particular, he dealt with Tom Brady and more often came out behind. Finally, in 2006, Manning got over the hump and won a Super Bowl. A neck injury nearly ended his career, but he bounced back with the Denver Broncos, set several NFL records, and won another Super Bowl.

It was a storybook Hall of Fame career, where he got to play against his brother, set records, and win multiple Super Bowls. A beloved figure in the sport today, here are a few of Peyton Manning’s greatest quotes.

10 Best Quotes From Peyton Manning

“Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what the hell you’re doing.” “You’ve got to remember what your priorities are. When you’re playing, what you do on the field is the most important thing.” “I’m not 23 anymore. But the defensive ends and linebackers chasing me are. If I had to choose between youth and experience, I’d take experience every time.” “The most valuable player is the one who makes the most players valuable.” “I pray every night, sometimes long prayers about a lot of things and a lot of people, but I don’t talk about it or brag about it because that’s between God and me, and I’m no better than anybody else in God’s sight.” “My dad was a class person on and off the field. That’s the person I want to be.” “I was never on a mission to be an NFL quarterback. I wanted to be a good high school player, and I worked hard at that. That made me good enough to play in college and then I wanted to be a good college quarterback. During college, I played well enough to make it into the NFL. I never took it for granted and really wanted to play hard at each level and I have always had a lot of fun doing what I wanted to do.” “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and 5 minutes to ruin it.” “When you go through a significant injury and have a major career change, you truly do go one year at a time, and you don’t look past what’s going on now, because you are not sure what’s going to happen. Tomorrow is not promised.” “I’m proud to be Archie’s son. Being a quarterback, I had my mentor and hero living in the same house.”

Inspirational Quotes From Manning

“If you work hard and you play well, all of those critics will quiet themselves pretty quickly.”

“Never take for granted what it means to be a Volunteer.”

“My faith doesn’t make me perfect, it makes me forgiven.”

“Life is about choices. You ask the questions and you listen to the answers. Then you listen to your heart.”

Leadership Quotes From Peyton Manning

“Being there every week for my teammates is really important to me. It’s about accountability.”

“Anyone who waits for someone else to make a change automatically becomes a follower.”

“If nothing else in life, I want to be true to the things I believe in, and quite simply, to what I’m all about. I know I’d better because it seems whenever I take a false step or two I feel the consequences.”

“My job is to play well offensively and help my team score points. So I feel very responsible every time we lose a game.”

Funny Quotes From Manning

“I think I could describe the perfect quarterback. Take a little piece of everybody. Take John Elway’s arm, Dan Marino’s release, maybe Troy Aikman’s drop-back, Brett Favre’s scrambling ability, Joe Montana’s two-minute poise, and, naturally, my speed.”

“Remind your critics when they say you don’t have the expertise or experience to do something that an amateur built the ark and the experts built the titanic.”

“I guess, to tell you the truth, I’ve never had much of a desire to grow facial hair. I think I’ve managed to play quarterback just fine without a mustache.”

“You hear about how many fourth-quarter comebacks that a guy has and I think it means a guy screwed up in the first three quarters.”

Team Attitude Quotes From Peyton Manning

“I’ve never left the field saying, ‘I could have done more to get ready.’ And that gives me peace of mind.”

“We’ve been working a long time for this and we want to accomplish our ultimate goal. We know what it takes.”

“I’ve been a Colt for almost all of my adult life, but I guess in life, and in sports, we all know nothing lasts forever. Times change, circumstances change, and that’s the reality of playing in the NFL.”

Success Quote From Manning