Gainesville, FL

Hunter Barco's season ends with Tommy John surgery

On3.com
 3 days ago
Florida pitcher Hunter Barco. (UAA Communications)

Hunter Barco confirmed the worst on Tuesday night. The Florida Gators ace will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

Barco announced the news on his Twitter.

“I would like to thank my teammates, fans, family, coaches and all of Gator Nation for these last three years of incredible memories,” he wrote. To the fans, thank you for your unwavering support every step of the way. The fan base for the Florida Gators is second to none.”

“With that being said, I, unfortunately, will be missing the rest of this season as I am undergoing reconstructive surgery on my UCL. Also known as Tommy John surgery. If I have thrown my last pitch in orange and blue, I will forever cherish every moment and memory made in a Gator uniform.”

Barco hadn’t pitched since April 15. In that start, he lasted just two innings against Vanderbilt before coming out of the game with elbow discomfort. Barco came into the season projected as a first-round pick when the MLB Draft takes place in July.

The lefty had been a leader and a consistent ace for the Gators every Friday. Barco will finish the season with a 2.50 ERA over 50.1 innings. He also boasts an impressive 69 to 11 strikeout to walk ratio.

“Over the last few weeks, I have had plenty of time to reflect on my years as a Florida Gator. It is impossible to try and think of one specific memory or moment that stands out to me,” Barco wrote. “There is not just one play or one pitch that means more to me than another. What rises above my play on the field is my love for Gator Nation. Every time I stepped out on that mound, the energy from my brothers and the fan ran through my veins – every pitch I have thrown has been for you guys.”

The recovery timeline for Tommy John surgery can differ from person to person but typically takes a full year at least.

Gators weekend rotation going forward

Brandon Sproat has taken over the Friday role and has been playing the best baseball of his career. Brandon Neely has taken over on Saturday and Florida will likely go into Sunday with a TBD for a starter. After his last two outings, Fisher Jameson is in the running to start Sunday at Mississippi State. Jameson thre four innings, allowed just two hits, one run, and struck out five in relief.

