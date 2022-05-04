ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Will Michigan offensive line replacements be upgrades?

By Chris Balas about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gfdss_0fSmKiB200
Michigan assistant Sherrone Moore did an elite job with the offensive line last year. EJ Holland/On3

The Michigan offensive line dominated at times last year, earning the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best unit. Three starters return from that group, and the two replacements have a chance to keep the line up there with the country’s best.

Make no mistake, Sherrone Moore told Jon Jansen on the recent In the Trenches podcast — losing the two Andrews (center Vastardis and right tackle Stueber) is a blow.

“Those two guys, they were very special — not just on the offensive line, but in the program,” the Michigan line coach and co-offensive coordinator said. “Vastardis, he was just such a leader. He was a gritty person — smart, tough, dependable. He’s all the things you’d want in a player and student athlete. He’s everything you want. He was awesome. He was a catalyst why we did this [winning a Big Ten title].

“Stueber was kind of the heartbeat from a physical standpoint of who we were. He did an amazing job of leading us with his role. They did great all year.”

Replacing them will be difficult, Moore said. At the same time, he believes they have players “that will be able to step up in their own ways and be very special,” he continued.

“We’re excited about where we’re going there,” Moore said. “Guys had a really good spring. We’ll take the next step and see where we’re going to go.”

It starts in the middle with Virginia transfer Olu Oluwatimi. He showed up and opened eyes with his ability to hang with some of the best Michigan defensive linemen from the get-go.

Oluwatimi has NFL aspirations. First and foremost, though, he wants to win a title of his own.

“He brings continued experience. He started 36 games and played at a really high level,” Moore praised. “Obviously … he was second in the Rimington [Award voting for nation’s top center].

“He brings a very smart, very cerebral [quality]. He’s smart from the standpoint of understanding the game, knowing what he was doing. The guy was seven installs deep when I came back from recruiting in January of what to do in the playbook. He’s about his business, attacks every day. I’m very excited to have him with us.

“Talent-wise, he’s as good as they come. I’m excited to see where he goes and where he leads this group.”

It took him only a few practices to get up to speed with a new offense at Michigan. Once he did, he was outstanding.

“It was a little difficult because I think he had a little less responsibility before. Now, with how we do it, we put a little more range on him and what he does,” Moore said. “He’s really picked it up quickly, and he wants to do it.

“The key — he studies at it and really attacks it. He really improved throughout those 15 practices. He’s really continuing to improve now and is still studying right now. His one goal is he wants to help us win a Big Ten title and really do what we did last year, be even better and take those steps to be the elite team we can be.”

Losing Stueber, a late-round NFL pick of the New England Patriots, opened the door for veterans Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart. Both have been waiting their turn, and both will play.

Jones, though, took the bull by the horns and ran with his opportunity in the offseason and in spring. He emerged as the clear No. 1 Michigan right tackle heading into summer, and there are things he can do athletically even Stueber couldn’t.

“He just played at a different level. He played at the level we thought he could with the talent he has,” Moore said. “He’s extremely talented, extremely athletic. He’s probably as athletic as any lineman [we have], offensive or defensive. He really, really showed that in the spring.

“Mentally, it all started to come together for him, not just from a playbook standpoint but from a toughness, physicality. You could see it evolve on film. Him being able to explain what was going on, as well, was huge. He could do that very articulately. We’re very excited for his progression and what he’s done.”

As they are for the entire line. The expectations will be high, and there’s a chance, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said, that this group could be even better than last year’s.

If that’s the case, Michigan should be in the thick of the Big Ten race until the end.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

5-star 2024 receiver Joshisa Trader offered by Nebraska

Miami (Fla.) Central wide receiver Joshisa Trader is already one of the hottest commodities in the country, with Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia among the schools in pursuit of the rising junior. But even with some of the bluest of blue bloods chasing Trader, other schools are taking...
MIAMI, FL
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan lineman Jack Stewart transferring to UConn

The latest Michigan football player to enter the transfer portal has already found a new home. Jack Stewart, the former offensive-turned-defensive lineman who on April 19 said he intended to transfer, announced Monday his commitment to the University of Connecticut. “I’m coming home,” the 6-foot-4, 314-pound lineman wrote on social...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Huron Daily Tribune

Time to get rid of Michigan’s deposit law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s time to get rid of Michigan's deposit law. The law amounts to an unfair tax on the poor, for starters. I personally know several people in higher income brackets who simply toss cans and bottles in the garbage even though they could cash them in at the grocery store. To them, it's not worth the bother. Or the mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State RBs coach Tony Alford reveals serious injury to Marcus Crowley

Marcus Crowley was hoping to carve out a role in Ohio State’s backfield for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, that may not materialize after another injury. Last season, Crowley appeared in limited action and rushed for 103 yards with the Buckeyes. His best game came with 58 rushing yards in the win against Rutgers but his season was cut short after an injury during the bye week.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrone Moore
Person
Jon Jansen
The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Oregon lands at No. 14 in USA Today post-spring top-25

With spring ball in the books, it appears that the national perception of Oregon is on the rise. There were plenty of questions surrounding the Ducks’ program during the offseason following the departure of Mario Cristobal and the arrival of Dan Lanning. But after 15 spring practices that brought plenty of promising storylines and excitement, Oregon has stabilized and finished the 2022 recruiting cycle on a major high note.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Line#American Football#The Joe Moore Award
WTRF

WVU football announces addition of defensive lineman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Mike Lockhart, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound, redshirt junior defensive lineman from Birmingham, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Tech. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Mike Lockhart, r-Jr., DL,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Gene Smith says FBS should break away

College football is undergoing a lot of changes right now. NIL is a mess, schools are forcing their way out of conferences, and equity among universities seems to be at its lowest point. While the Ohio State football program can navigate most of these problems, Gene Smith recognizes some can’t.
OHIO STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVU Adds Another Defensive Player from Portal as Defensive Lineman from ACC Newest Mountaineer

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brownhas announced that Mike Lockhart, a 6-foot-4, 302-pound, redshirt junior defensive lineman from Birmingham, Alabama, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia Tech. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. Mike Lockhart, r-Jr., DL, 6-4, 302, Birmingham, Alabama/Huffman/Georgia Tech.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

George Pickens quickly becoming a Pittsburgh Steelers favorite

George Pickens is yet to play a down for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That hasn’t stopped him from commanding the buzz of an elite NFL playmaker. Pittsburgh’s in-house media team discussed their favorite “value” NFL Draft picks, and George Pickens was the selection right out of the gate on their panel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ohio State RB Forced To Medically Retire After Serious Injury

Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley has been forced to medically retire from football after suffering a "another serious injury." Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford announced the unfortunate news on Friday. Head coach Ryan Day later confirmed Crowley's forced retirement. Crowley's 2021 season was cut short after just three...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy