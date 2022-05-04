ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers pitching prospect Alex Faedo to make MLB debut Wednesday vs. Pirates

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cxLQ_0fSmKa7E00
Detroit Tigers pitcher Alex Faedo will make his MLB debut after being selected in the first round in 2017. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers announced Tuesday they’re recalling pitching prospect Alex Faedo to make his MLB debut. He’ll get the start in the second game of today’s doubleheader against the Pirates.

Faedo, 26, was Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft after a standout career at the University of Florida. Regarded as a potential top five talent at one point, he slipped to 18th after a bit of a slow start to his draft year. Faedo was excellent late in that season, though, helping the Gators to a national title. Between his college résumé, strong sinker-slider combination and strike-throwing ability, he looked like a potential quick-moving rotation piece.

Things haven’t played out that way, in large part due to injury. Faedo didn’t pitch during his post-draft summer as the Tigers managed his innings following the deep postseason run in college. The following year, he got out to a decent start at High-A but struggled after a midseason promotion to Double-A. Faedo repeated that level in 2019 and fared better, posting a 3.90 ERA with a 28.3% strikeout rate in 115 1/3 innings. He looked as if he might be a potential MLB option by 2020, but Faedo suffered a forearm strain and was shut down that August.

While the team had initially hoped to avoid surgery, he required a Tommy John procedure in December. Faedo was nevertheless added to the Detroit 40-man roster to keep him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft, but he spent the entire 2021 season on the injured list. Baseball America ranked him the No. 20 prospect in the organization this past offseason, noting that his recent injury history and below-average changeup may eventually push him towards a bullpen role. For now, he remains a starting pitching option, where he should at least pound the strike zone and miss some bats with his slider.

Faedo tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts during his first start at Triple-A Toledo this year. That’s his only experience at the minors’ top level to date, and it’s possible he’ll head back out on optional assignment immediately after Wednesday’s outing. He figures to get an extended big-league look at some point fairly soon, however, and Detroit’s recent spate of rotation injuries could force him to assume a significant role in the coming months.

The Tigers are without each of Casey Mize, Matt Manning and Tyler Alexander due to arm injuries. Eduardo Rodríguez, Tarik Skubal, Michael Pineda and rookie Beau Brieske are the top four currently-healthy arms. Detroit hasn’t expressed much concern about possible long-term absences for Mize or Manning, but both righties are in the early stages of throwing programs. The Tigers don’t have an off day until May 19, and they’re faced with doubleheaders both Wednesday afternoon and next Tuesday against Oakland.

Joey Wentz and Elvin Rodríguez are starting games in Toledo, as is non-roster veteran Chase Anderson. The Tigers also have former starters Drew Hutchison and Wily Peralta working as multi-inning bullpen options in the majors. Manager A.J. Hinch recently reiterated that he prefers Peralta in a relief role, so it doesn’t seem as if he’ll step into the rotation mix (link via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press).

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

San Francisco Giants place Brandon Belt, Dominic Leone on COVID-19 list

The Giants announced a series of roster moves before Friday’s matchup with the Nationals. First baseman Brandon Belt and reliever Dominic Leone have each tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on the injured list. Outfielders Jason Krizan and Ka’ai Tom and reliever Mauricio Llovera have each been selected onto the major league roster. Additionally, San Francisco released recently-claimed southpaw Darien Núñez.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Select Carson Fulmer, Place Mitch White On COVID-IL

The Dodgers have some roster moves prior to tonight’s game, including the selection of Carson Fulmer’s minor league contract. Los Angeles also called up utilityman Zach McKinstry from Triple-A. In corresponding moves, right-hander Mitch White was placed on the COVID-related injury list, and righty Andre Jackson was sent down to Triple-A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

MadBum addresses his side of viral ejection, umpire drama

During his time with the Giants, Madison Bumgarner established himself as one of the best big-game pitchers in modern MLB history. He also built a reputation for fiery confrontations on the field with either opponents or umpires. Bumgarner hasn't had many chances to display his combative side since he left...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Several veterans on minor league deals have opt-out on Sunday

The latest collective bargaining agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association is rife with contractual intricacies, as one would expect. MLBTR has confirmed that one of the new wrinkles set forth in this latest agreement stipulates that any Article XX(B) free agent — that is, a player with at least six years of service time who finished the prior season on a big league roster or injured list — who signs a minor league contract will have three uniform opt-out dates in his contract, so long as that minor league deal is signed 10 days prior to Opening Day. Those opt-out dates are five days before the start of the regular season, May 1 and June 1.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former All-Star OF Dexter Fowler granted release from Blue Jays

Outfielder Dexter Fowler requested and was granted a release from his minor league contract with the Blue Jays, reports Scott Mitchell of TSN Sports (Twitter link). Toronto elected not to select him onto the big league roster, and Fowler is now a free agent. The 36-year-old Fowler signed with the...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge reacts to incredible gesture from Blue Jays fan

Aaron Judge hit yet another home run on Tuesday night, and the New York Yankees slugger was very pleased to find out what happened to the ball. Judge blasted a 427-foot home run in the top of the sixth of his team’s 9-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. A Jays fan in the upper deck at the Rodgers Centre grabbed the ball and quickly handed it to a young Yankees fan who was seated near him. The boy, who was wearing a Judge T-shirt, was overcome with emotion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Arenado, Cabrera suspended for role in bench-clearing incident

Major League Baseball announced this evening that Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado and reliever Génesis Cabrera have each been suspended for their roles in yesterday’s bench-clearing incident with the Mets at Busch Stadium. Arenado was suspended for two games, while Cabrera received a one-game ban. Arenado and Cabrera are set to serve their suspensions beginning with tonight’s game against the D-Backs, although each player could delay that by appealing. It isn’t yet clear whether either plans to do so.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Alex Faedo
Person
Eduardo Rodríguez
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Joey Wentz
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Wily Peralta
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday evening

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Higashioka will take over behind the plate after New York elected to bench Jose Trevino on Wednesday evening. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Yusei Kikuchi, our models project Higashioka to score...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals two bases in return, but won't get full workload until summer

The Braves got a huge boost on Thursday, with superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. returning to the team and the lineup after an absence of more than nine months due to an ACL tear last year. However, the club will still be trying to gradually ramp things up for him, according to David O’Brien of The Athletic, who relays word from manager Brian Snitker.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Pirates#Tigers#The University Of Florida#Gators#Double A
MLB Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Twins' 2022 offseason reviewed

The Twins stunned the baseball world with one of the largest annual-value contracts ever given by any team but took a patchwork approach to bolstering a rotation that needed quite a bit of help. Major League Contracts. Carlos Correa, SS: Three years, $105.3M. Dylan Bundy, RHP: One year, $5M (includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Tony Gonsolin pitching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gonsolin will be on the mound for Wednesday's clash with the Giants. In 17 innings pitched so far this season, Consolin has a 1.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts, and 8 walks. Gonsolin's Wednesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Top draft prospect Dylan Lesko undergoes Tommy John surgery

Right-hander Dylan Lesko, one of the top prospects in the entire 2022 draft class, underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday, reports Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (Twitter link). Even in spite of the surgery, McDaniel suggests that Lesko could still be the first pitcher off the board in a draft class that skews heavily toward position players. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound righty out of Buford High School in Georgia has a commitment to Vanderbilt and is regarded by both McDaniel and Baseball America as the clear top pitcher in this year’s class.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy