Kyle Hamilton: 'I fell into perfect situation' with Baltimore Ravens

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton suffered one of the biggest slides in the 2022 NFL Draft, outside of the quarterbacks, falling outside the top 10 to the Baltimore Ravens defense. Despite failing to go where he was projected, the 6-foot-4 defensive back now enters the fold in a playoff-caliber defense at a position of need.

During his introductory press conference, Kyle Hamilton addressed whether he felt a sense of relief knowing that he would go to the Baltimore Ravens defense after his draft night fall outside the top 10.

“That’s kind of what I was just saying, looking back on it,” said Hamilton. “It may feel or seem like a big deal now, but I think I fell into the perfect place, perfect situation. And honestly, it’s a blessing and I’m just excited to be here.”

While he certainly did not go where he would have liked on the board, and as a result will not make as much on his rookie contract, fit is important. Many players drafted well behind the No. 14 spot have gone on to sign huge deals later in their career after catching on in a good situation early.

Kyle Hamilton on draft night

Kyle Hamilton also took time to discuss the stress of dropping down the board after hearing the projections early and how he dealt with it backstage. After working his entire life to reach a certain point, he was forced to sit back and wait his turn while multiple teams passed up his talent.

“I would say it was definitely stressful,” Hamilton said. “Not just because of that reason solely – the whole process in itself is stressful. … Everybody knows that. You’re being talked about, you’re being dived deep into throughout your whole background, your whole whatever mistakes you’ve made – and everyone’s going to try to shine a light on them.

“It’s a stressful process, especially in that one moment where I do get past a certain point in the draft. But like I was saying earlier, it’s a silver lining that I’m here now. It’s the best thing that could’ve possibly happened.”

Hamilton heads to the NFL level, and now the Baltimore Ravens, after putting together a successful career at Notre Dame, which was highlighted by 138 total tackles and eight interceptions over three seasons with the Fighting Irish. Hamilton tallied 34 tackles and three interceptions as a junior in 2021.