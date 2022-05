RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - A new event center and a concept called the Granary Green is set to open soon in downtown Ralston. Congressman Don Bacon will join the company behind the project, I See it Ventures, to officially unveil the Granary Venue Events Center and the Granary Green on Wednesday, May 4 during a ribbon-cutting. The venues are part of the Granary District project.

RALSTON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO