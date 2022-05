It’s safe to say New Orleans Saints fans are eager to welcome Tyrann Mathieu to the team. After Mathieu agreed to a three-year deal to join his hometown team, he was immediately greeted with an amazing reception from Saints fans. They went above and beyond in welcoming Mathieu back to his hometown, and it seems everyone is chomping at the bits to get their hands on his jersey. In fact, Saints fans placed purchased so many pre-orders of Mathieu’s Saints’ jersey that it quite literally broke the NFL Shop website, via Nick Underhill.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO