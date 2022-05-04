ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

CALL FOR ARCHITECTURE DRAWINGS 2022 + EXHIBITION: CLOU urban catalyst

ArchDaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of the contest is to work on objects that create tension in spaces, generating future projections that bring new visions and strategies to implement a place through an open and dynamic process. The object in...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

How Black queer women are finding agency in a full set

I normally hold my breath while the nail tech paints on the fine lines and attaches tiny rhinestones, so I don’t break their focus. It’s a dance that requires patience on both sides of the manicurist’s table. It takes a few hours from start to finish but it's always worth it. Watching the process and being able to decide how you want to adorn your fingertips has been a method of power and agency restoration for centuries.
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

Modern Psychotherapies: One Is Either Freudian or Anti-Freudian

Sigmund Freud discovered that all of us are motivated by unconscious factors (out of conscious awareness). Freud was the first to understand that experiences in childhood are formative. All talking therapies, whether they are consistent with Freudian ideas or contradict those ideas, have been influenced by Freud's discoveries. Why do...
MENTAL HEALTH
RAVI TIKU

Selling professional's personality development.

I have been selling pharmaceutical products for 38 years. During these almost four decades, I picked up the various selling skills and understood the traits which a sales associate should have to be an effective salesperson. I have tried to define the personality development of a salesperson while being in his selling profession.
Rob Hourmont

The Art of Marketing to the Right People

It’s likely you’re preaching to the wrong choir. The original expression implies preaching to the like-minded is a waste of time. Why bother promoting yourself to people who are already aligned with you?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clou#Urban Space
flourish Academy

Cultivation Of Cultures

CultivationEmployees can be compared to plants they need to be rooted in the rich soil of a supportive environment in order to develop and bloom they need to be carefully nurtured and warmed by the sun of gratitude yet all thumbs in the art of human horticulture too many leaders treat their people like cacti they expect them to thrive in arid isolated environments every company has a corporate culture whether it is intentional or not however i imagine that most businesspeople would struggle to articulate theirs in any depth culture (others prefer climate) in my opinion is a broad phrase.
psychologytoday.com

Inspiration for Change

Motivation waxes and wanes, but we can find inspiration with intentional self-reflection. Mindfully exploring our habits and urges helps free us from mindless cycles of behavior that don't serve our long-term goals. Having self-compassion can be a powerful tool for change. It’s May. Most of us have already forgotten about...
PSYCHOLOGY
Upworthy

25 illustrations of relatable everyday life situations by an 'unapologetically feminist' artist

When artist Xan started illustrating her everyday life experiences through her Promptlypaneled comics, she wanted to capture the essence of what she goes through as a woman in the 21st century. As it turns out, her seemingly boring everyday life comics—the good, the bad and the weird—perfectly represent the modern-day woman, who is still fighting for equal rights and basic respect. "I tend to make comics based on my own experiences. Working as a server, being a woman, dealing with (the aftermath of) the pandemic... I'm an unapologetic feminist and as such, if I had to pick one overarching theme, it's an ever-present veil of feminism," Xan told Bored Panda.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy