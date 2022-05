BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington North softball led 6-2 against mighty Bedford North Lawrence through three innings Friday. And that's where it got away from the Cougars (5-10) BNL (18-2) stormed back to tie the game in the fourth inning, and then the Stars scored seven runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach. BNL tacked on two more in the sixth to make it a 15-6 final.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO