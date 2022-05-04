ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment steps down, Panthers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment has announced he is stepping down, according to the Panthers.

Nick Kelly was named team president of Charlotte FC in December 2020 and was then appointed to the Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO position in February.

“Nick played an integral role in laying the groundwork for Charlotte FC’s inaugural season, and was a key contributor to Tepper Sports & Entertainment,” owner David Tepper told the Panthers. “We appreciate his efforts and wish him and his family the best as they move forward.”

Kelly will help with the transition of the role for the organization, according to the Panthers.

“I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tepper, as well as the entire Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization, for giving me the opportunity to build a club, culture, and fanbase from the ground up at Charlotte FC,” Kelly said in a statement. “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and for that, I will be forever grateful and a fan.”

Officials have not said why Kelly is stepping down at this point.

©2022 Cox Media Group

