Michigan Teacher ‘Catfished’ By Students In Van Buren County

By Sara Powers
 2 days ago

A West Michigan teacher who sent naked photos to students is now cleared of any wrong doing.

Investigators say the students pretended to be a 35-year-old woman on a dating app and sent the Gobles Schools teacher online photos of a random woman.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating this as potential blackmail.

Detectives say they’re unsure if this case has risen to that level.

“I would hate to be in these guys shoes, but I don’t think I’d put myself there either,” said Eric Philley, a Gobles Public Schools parent.

In response to the unsolicited photos he received, investigators say the teacher sent his own lewd photos, not knowing his own students were on the receiving end.

“It’s affecting this guy’s life in a big way,” said Philley.

Eric Philley is a father of three Gobles School students, and he received a notification from the district, saying the staff member was placed on leave while the district and detectives continue to investigate.

Now that the teacher’s been clear of criminal activity, the investigations continue into his students.

Michael Brown
2d ago

If they put that much work into their studies, they wouldn't have a need to blackmail their teacher. Please bring back spankings in our school systems!

