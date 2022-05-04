ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Diamond Heels hold off Charlotte late to earn win

By Richard Adkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu9RL_0fSm9TfV00

After six days off, the UNC baseball program (25-17) picked up where they left off with a nail-biting 4-3 win against the Charlotte 49ers (28-17).

The game started with a 20 minute rain delay followed by a hot start for the Tar Heels. After making quick work of the 49ers in the first inning, UNC got on the board with a Mac Horvath home-run. Charlotte fought back in the second inning with a home-run by left fielder Will Butcher, bringing another player home in the process. UNC tied it right back up in the third inning with Horvath hitting his second home run.

As the game progressed, both teams stayed neck to neck with the Diamond Heels’ Vance Honeycutt reaching home plate off a Danny Serretti single and Cam Fisher hitting a home run for the 49ers. The game would need extra innings going into the 10th tied up 3-3. After UNC was able to get out of the top of the 10th with a runner on base, Tomas Frick came up with a clutch double, bringing Holbrook home for a Diamond Heels victory.

This was a much needed win for the Diamond Heels as they are set to play a a tough series against the NC State Wolf Pack (29-13). This will be a test for the Diamond Heels as they struggle on the road with an away record of 3-11. They seem to be clicking at the right time of the season as they are looking to make a late push in the Atlantic Coastal Conference.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
Elkin Tribune

Rams sweep East Wilkes in regular-season finale

BOONVILLE — Strong starting pitching and big offensive innings helped lead the Starmount baseball team to a season sweep of East Wilkes, which included an 11-1 win on Friday night. The wins helped the Rams claim third place in the Northwest 1A Conference with a 7-5 league mark; they...
BOONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers could be in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson recently made it clear that he didn’t want a particular Cleveland Browns player on his team. So, how about this one . . . ?. While answering reader questions in his most recent mailbag feature for Sports Illustrated, MMQB’s Albert Breer came across an inquiry (or two) on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. One curious customer—presumably a Browns fan—asked when Clowney will be signing with Cleveland, and the other—presumably a Panthers fan—asked when he’d be signing with Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Charlotte 49ers#Diamonds#College Baseball#Unc#Mac Horvath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frankie Collins selects transfer destination

The reality of Michigan basketball point guard Frankie Collins no longer being with the program has truly settled in. The Las Vegas native only played in Ann Arbor for one season and surprised many when he opted to transfer well after the season was concluded — just before the May 1 deadline to enter the portal without suffering the one-year penalty. It didn’t take long for the man who was seen as the future of the position for the maize and blue to find his new school of choice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green drains 7 three-pointers in 76ers win

Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia was a must-win for the 76ers and while Joel Embiid’s return dominated the pre-game headlines, it was a former UNC basketball standout that got hot during the game and had a big performance. Forward Danny Green had his best game of these playoffs so far on Friday night. Green drained seven three-pointers and finished the game with 21 points in the 99-79 win for the 76ers. The win moved the series lead to 2-1, still in favor of Miami, but it was a huge win for the 76ers as the series shifts to Philadelphia. With Green’s performance,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy