ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Hundreds gather for San Antonio rally defending abortion rights

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wswBw_0fSm9Smm00
San Antonians protest in front of Bexar County's United States Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, May 3. (B. Kay Richter for MySA)

Hundreds of locals gathered for the San Antonio rally defending abortion rights in front of the Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, May 3. The emergency protest was held after Politico leaked a draft opinion that showed a majority of Supreme Court justices agreeing to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade .

The draft revealed how it would overturn the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter. Politico reported justices can and sometimes do change their votes as draft opinions circulate.

But, if voted through, the draft stated it would return the issue of abortion to the states and the people's elected representatives.

When the news broke, many voiced their disapproval of the draft. Demonstrators rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court on the night of Monday, May 2 after the draft was leaked. Most were pro-abortion rights protesters, according to AXIOS . A small group of anti-abortion demonstrators was also present.

The rally in San Antonio was part of a nationwide effort to stand for pro-abortion rights. Women's March asked folks to protest outside their respective federal courthouse buildings across the U.S. on Tuesday. Around 250 people showed up to chant and share their testimonies at the rally.

"The Supreme Court is acting in defiance of the American people," Tahira Mammen, chair of Women’s March of Central Texas said at the San Antonio rally. "Eighty percent of Americans support abortion. We are not the minority, we are in the majority."

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales showed up at the San Antonio rally in support of the demonstrators. He spoke to the media saying, "I'm here because I stand with this group. I'm here because I believe in a woman's right to choose. I'm here because I don't believe the government has any business interfering with a woman's decision regarding her own health."

In Texas, abortion rights are already limited. Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into a law a measure that would prohibit abortions as early as six weeks – before some people know they are pregnant – and open the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others. The law went into effect in September.

However, in Bexar County, Gonzales says no one will be prosecuted as long as he's District Attorney.

"I'm here to tell the entire community of Bexar County that they don't need to be worried about whether or not anybody's going to prosecute them for making a decision about their own body," Gonzales said.

Read more from Priscilla

- Stunning views without the crowds at San Antonio's Crownridge Canyon Natural Park

- San Antonio angler catches 'bucket list' 9.5-foot tiger shark at Port Aransas

- 'Exciting to see': San Antonio anime scene continues to rise to a mainstream level

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dz2q8_0fSm9Smm00
San Antonians protest in front of Bexar County's United States Federal Courthouse on Tuesday, May 3. (B. Kay Richter for MySA)

Comments / 7

Sotex
2d ago

If the Supreme Court does rule to strike down the Roe v Wade, it does not mean abortions become illegal in the United States. It allows the state to decide. that's how a representative form of government should work. With that being said I'm sure there will be plenty of places that let people get rid of unwanted children. I'm not particularly religious but I do find it a bizarre concept that somebody would fight so hard to kill an innocent person. There are thousands of people that would be glad to adopt an unwanted child.

Reply
7
Related
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Aransas, TX
Local
Texas Society
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
Bexar County, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortions#Protest#San Antonians#The Federal Courthouse#The U S Supreme Court#Axios
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Dallas Observer

Beto O'Rourke Drags Gov. Greg Abbott After Mexico Drops Texas-Bound Rail Link Worth Billions

Republicans may brag about their shrewd economic sense, but Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke believes he’s better for Texas’ bottom line. As the race for Texas governor heats up, GOP incumbent Greg Abbott has taken political risks. Some may have earned him points among the business-minded, like when he suggested creating a town called “Twitter, Texas,” to help entice Elon Musk to move the platform’s headquarters here.
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy