Bellingham woman suspected of vehicular homicide after striking and killing a pedestrian

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.
A 24-year-old Bellingham woman is suspected of vehicular homicide after the car that she was driving struck and killed a 37-year-old Bellingham man who was walking in the lanes of traffic in Whatcom County Tuesday night. Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved.

The name of the man who was killed was not included in the Washington State Patrol news release on the incident, while his family is notified of his death.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, on East Axton Road between Guide Meridian and Hannegan Road, according to the release.

A silver 2018 Subaru Legacy driven by a Kaycee Elaine Antila was heading eastbound on Axton at the time, according to the release, which reported that the man also was walking in the eastbound lanes of Axton at the time. The Subaru struck and killed the man.

Drugs or alcohol were believed to have been involved in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the report.

Whatcom County Jail records show Antila was booked on suspicion of vehicular homicide at 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.

The man’s death is the seventh on Whatcom County roadways so far in 2022, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Crash Data Portal, after their were 15 in 2021.

Of the seven fatal crashes this year, four have involved pedestrians, according to the portal, after there were three pedestrian-involved fatal crashes in 2021.

Tuesday’s crash is also the second fatal involving drugs or alcohol in Whatcom County this year, the portal shows, matching the number for all of 2021.

Bellingham Herald

