ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

40-year-old man killed in crash on I-20

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 2 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Moundville man on Tuesday, May 3, at approximately 3:06 a.m. According to the...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 dead in 2-car crash in South Fulton County

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — South Fulton Police say two people were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Bethsaida Road and involved two vehicles, police said. It’s unclear if...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WAFF

Car crash claims the lives of two people

PIAGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred on Monday night has claimed the lives of two people. A 2015 Volvo XC60 left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the two individuals have...
PISGAH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moundville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Saint Clair County, AL
Accidents
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Pell City, AL
County
Saint Clair County, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 20#Traffic Accident#The Tribune#St#Alea#Freightliner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
The Trussville Tribune

Second violent inmate on the loose in Alabama

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that the inmate in question, Mitchell Dillan Lindsey, was located and is in custody. .From The Tribune staff reports MT. MEIGS — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced the escape of a high-profile inmate, the second disappearance of a prisoner in the state over the weekend, with […]
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

One driver ejected, killed and a second seriously injured when two 18-wheelers collide, head-on on Alabama highway

A crash involving two 18-wheeler trucks that occurred at approximately midnight Thursday, May 5, has claimed the life of an Alabama man. Leslie Wayne Deloach, 45, of Prattville, was fatally injured when the 1990 Kenworth semi-truck he was driving failed to stop at a stop sign before making a right turn onto U.S. 80 east and then colliding head-on with a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Jay Hardy, 54, of Flower Mound, Texas.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman found dead behind Moe’s Southwest Grill in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police say a woman was found dead Sunday night behind a Moe’s Southwest Grill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Linda Watson, 66, was found dead behind the restaurant at the intersection of Highway 92 and Highway 19/41 around 7 p.m.
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy