Rogers softball moves up in conference standings

The Rogers softball team hosted Maple Grove Friday, April 29, in a showdown between two of the top teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Maple Grove came into the game with a 7-0 record and sitting on top of the conference standings, having outscored their opponents 66 to 4.

Rogers came into the contest tied for second place with a 5-1 conference record, 5-2 overall, having outscored their opponents 77 to 17 thus far this year. This had all the markings of a great game and it did not disappoint.

Maple Grove pitcher Sam Gustafson was dominant to start the game striking out 7 of the first 12 batters she faced. Rogers’ Kenzie Jones and Alexis Young were able to coax first inning walks off Gustafson, and Jones added a hit in the third inning, but the Royals could not push anything across the plate early.

This changed in the fourth inning. The Royals’ Sara Kemmetmueller got a one out base hit, and advanced to second on a base hit by Lauren Freeberg. After Paige Vreeman advanced the runners with a ground out to first base, Emma Kemmetmueller drove in the first run of the ball game with a base hit for a 1-0 Royals lead. The Royals loaded the bases when Sam Aronson drew a two out walk, but Gustafson was able to retire the next batter on a ground out to second base.

Equal to the task was Rogers pitcher Brianna Ness. Ness held the potent Maple Grove offense to just two hits through 5 innings, and the Royals defense was flawless behind her. In the sixth inning, however, the Crimson were able to scratch out a run after putting three hits together to tie the game 1-1.

The game would remain tied going into the bottom of the seventh. Rogers lead off hitter Kami Messer opened with a hit and advanced to second on an error on the Crimson outfield. A sacrifice bunt by Jones sent Messer to third with one out. Maple Grove then intentionally walked Young, and Raegan Kimbler, to load the bases for a possible force out at any base.

Gustafson was able to strike out the next Royals batter for the second out, but the Royals’ Lauren Freeberg laced her second hit of the game to left field sending Messer home with the winning run.

The win moves Rogers to just a half game behind Maple Grove for first place in the conference standings.

Rogers traveled to face Champlin Park May 2, before returning home with games o May 3 vs. Andover, and Thursday, May 5, vs. Blaine.