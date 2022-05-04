ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Wildlife Officials Already Making Manatee Preparations For Next Winter

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHwOe_0fSm0Isr00

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After providing more than 200,000 pounds of lettuce to starving manatees because of depleted seagrass beds in state waters, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton said Tuesday efforts are already underway to prepare for next winter.

“The incident command that we share with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continues,” Sutton said during a commission meeting at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center in Gainesville.

“Right now, we’re doing an after-action and looking at all the things that we did, get our notes together, get our act, you know, squared away based on what we’ve learned and preparing for next year, because this is a marathon.”

Sutton’s comments came a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he would approve more than $30 million in the upcoming year’s state budget to help manatees after a record number of deaths in 2021.

Sutton said the state agency provided 202,000 pounds of lettuce to manatees gathered in warm-water spots this winter and early spring along the East Coast.

The unprecedented feeding program cost about $116,000, with almost all of the money donated.

This year, the state had recorded 527 manatee deaths through April 22. That was down from 694 at the same point in 2021, when a record 1,101 manatee deaths were reported.

This year’s number remains significantly higher than the normal pace of deaths.

Seagrass beds, which are prime foraging areas for manatees, have been depleted because of poor water quality and algae blooms.

The feeding program ran from Dec. 14 to March 31, mostly around Florida Power & Light’s Cape Canaveral Clean Energy Center, where manatees congregate seeking warm water.

(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Impaled dolphin washes up on Florida beach: report

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images of a dolphin carcass that some readers might find disturbing. A dolphin who was still nursing young washed up dead from being impaled in the head at a Florida beach last month, according to officials. After a necropsy, the National Oceanic and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Toby Hazlewood

A Non-Profit Has Reviewed Florida's Budget And Found $281 Million of 'Turkeys' - Items of Questionable Spending

Governor Ron DeSantisHouse Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Non-Profit group Florida Tax Watch released its annual review of the state's proposed budget on April 28. Florida's lawmakers have approved a sizeable budget of $118.1 billion and it's due to be signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in advance of July.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Sutton
Person
Ron Desantis
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Florida Wildlife#Manatees#Cbsmiami
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Field & Stream

Strange “Snake-Like” Creature Washes Up Dead on Shore of Lake Michigan

As sea monsters go, this one—a desiccated specimen that appears to have been dead for a while—seems less than, well, monstrous. Roughly two feet long, with a skull the size of a human fist, a narrow body, and skin that appeared “almost furry in places,” the mystery critter generated a good bit of confusion when its discoverer, Robert Loerzel, shared photos after running across it on the shores of Lake Michigan.
WILDLIFE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Florida

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, 785 of them living in the United States. Miami is home to the third-largest amount of billionaires, with 78.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy