Spring has sprung in the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Ivel Mitchell is 15 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on March 10. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-348-4232.
The river ice went out in front of Bethel, tripping the clock on the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod at 6:05 p.m. on May 5. To celebrate breakup and the end of winter, the annual Breakup Bash will occur on the Bethel riverfront at 6 p.m. on May 6. The event returns after being canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 precautions. The Breakup Bash will feature live music and plenty of free hot dogs. It will be held on Front Street across from First National Bank of Alaska.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Friday afternoon features dry breaks with heavy cloud cover as temps remain in the mid/upper 50s. Showers will redevelop late this afternoon and continuing on/off tonight into early Saturday. Drier Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds will be a nice change for moms....
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Additional showers redeveloped this evening and continue on/off overnight into the first part of Saturday. Saturday afternoon should be drier with a passing, light shower possible but cloudy and cool, in the upper 50s. With the saturated ground and additional rainfall, a Flood Watch is in...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sounds From The Cellar is a Northeast Ohio based cover band that specializes in a variety of music. Click here to be connected to Sounds From The Cellar’s Facebook page where you can learn more about the band see the upcoming show schedule.
Making sure people understand the history of Cinco de Mayo and sharing ideas on how to authentically celebrate the holiday is what Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton's morning is all about. Kenny is at La Plaza Supermarket to showcase food, art, culture and other pillars of the Cleveland Mexican-American community.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is teaming up with Frederick Douglass High School to give students culinary training and hopefully spark careers in the restaurant field. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns more.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb reacts to news that the city of Columbus is trying to recruit Cleveland police officers. How is the city leader dealing with this situation while actively trying to fill openings in his own police force? Fox 8's Wayne Dawson sits down with Mayor Bibb to talk about important issues facing Cleveland, but before the Mayor left -- Wayne got the chance to have some fun revealing things about the civic leader that you probably didn't know..
