Spring has sprung in the Cleveland Metroparks

The river ice went out in front of Bethel, tripping the clock on the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod at 6:05 p.m. on May 5. To celebrate breakup and the end of winter, the annual Breakup Bash will occur on the Bethel riverfront at 6 p.m. on May 6. The event returns after being canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 precautions. The Breakup Bash will feature live music and plenty of free hot dogs. It will be held on Front Street across from First National Bank of Alaska.

10 HOURS AGO