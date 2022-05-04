Authorities Identify Two Suspects Wanted in Fatal Gunfight at Compton Store

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities today identified two men wanted in a gunfight during an attempted robbery at a Compton dispensary and smoke shop in April that left one of two other suspects dead and a security guard wounded.

The crime occurred around 7 p.m. on April 3 in the 1500 block of South Wilmington Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

According to the sheriff's department, Kahlel Lundy, 23, Keith Rachel, 21, and two other suspects entered the business and tried to rob it at gunpoint.

``The employee, an armed security guard for the business, withdrew his handgun, and a gun battle between the armed men ensued,'' a sheriff's statement said. ``The suspects left the smoke shop and fled the scene.''

The guard suffered wounds to his face and neck, was treated at a hospital and released.

``About 30 minutes after the botched robbery, deputies responded to (a) ... hospital regarding a gunshot victim,'' the sheriff's department said.

``Investigators discovered the gunshot victim was one of the smoke shop robbers whom the store employee had shot.''

The man died at a hospital, the sheriff's department reported. He was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Justin Culberson, 18, of Carson.

A second suspect, whose name was not available, was arrested by the sheriff's department on April 4.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.