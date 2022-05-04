CBD tincture

A new study found that disulfiram, a drug used to treat chronic alcoholism, can safely reduce anxiety levels in rodents. Disulfiram is a drug used to treat chronic alcoholism. However, studies suggest that it also inhibits chemokine receptor signaling pathways that are associated with the regulation of anxiety in rodents. Now, a team of researchers from the Tokyo University of Science show that disulfiram can effectively reduce anxiety without causing any of the adverse effects that are linked to other anxiolytic drugs. Thus, disulfiram could potentially become a safe and effective anti-anxiety drug.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 22 DAYS AGO