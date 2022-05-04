ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

CBD tincture

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA has issued warning letters to five companies for the...

Medical News Today

Can CBD oil treat symptoms of Parkinson's?

CBDA compound within the C. sativa plant that does not create the high sensation individuals commonly associate with cannabis use. THCA compound in the C. sativa plant. It is the psychoactive compound that creates the high sensation from cannabis use. Full spectrumA full-spectrum product will contain all of the natural...
HEALTH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Medical News Today

What to know about using kratom to treat opiate withdrawal

Kratom is an herbal extract. Some people use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal. However, kratom can cause addiction, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved its use in the United States. Opioids are drugs that doctors often prescribe to treat pain. These drugs bind to opioid receptors...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A drug that treats alcoholism may be the next anti-anxiety medication

A new study found that disulfiram, a drug used to treat chronic alcoholism, can safely reduce anxiety levels in rodents. Disulfiram is a drug used to treat chronic alcoholism. However, studies suggest that it also inhibits chemokine receptor signaling pathways that are associated with the regulation of anxiety in rodents. Now, a team of researchers from the Tokyo University of Science show that disulfiram can effectively reduce anxiety without causing any of the adverse effects that are linked to other anxiolytic drugs. Thus, disulfiram could potentially become a safe and effective anti-anxiety drug.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

What Are The Side-Effects Of Quitting Cannabis?

Although the physical effects of quitting cannabis will end after the drug has left an individual’s system, the mental and psychological symptoms can continue for longer periods. This article originally appeared on Cannabis.net and has been reposted with permission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Vitamins, minerals improve symptoms for children with ADHD

Children with ADHD and emotional dysregulation who were given a micronutrient-dense formula made of all known vitamins and essential minerals were three times more likely to have better concentration and improved moods, research from Oregon Health & Science University found. The findings, featured on the May cover of the Journal...
KIDS
verywellhealth.com

Essential Oils for Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive brain condition that can cause many physical symptoms, including balance and coordination difficulties, stiffness, and tremors. The symptoms will gradually worsen over time, leading to changes in mobility and speech. People with PD can also develop mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and sleep problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
