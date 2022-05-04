Colorado Weather: Spring Storm Brings Heavy Mountain Snow And More Needed Rain To Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The second spring storm to hit Colorado this week is causing snow in the mountains while the metro area is guaranteed to see more rain through Wednesday night.

After such a dry and windy April, the switch to wet weather early this month has been very welcomed. Since May 1, Denver has received almost an inch of rain including the showers that fell in the metro area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

In addition to the wet weather on Wednesday, it will stay cloudy and very cool for early May. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will struggle to reach 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the morning on Wednesday will have fog and drizzle in the metro area. Then a better chance for measurable rainfall will return during the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain for many neighborhoods may wait until at least sunset. For example, the First Alert Futurecast shows quite a bit of moisture along the urban corridor at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The chance for rain along the Front Range will then quickly decrease after midnight while snow showers will continue in the mountains through around sunrise on Thursday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains around Estes Park including Rocky Mountain National Park through 6 a.m. Thursday for 4-8 inches of snow.

Farther south, the I-70 mountain corridor including Summit County will see at least 2-3 inches of snow during the day on Wednesday followed by another 1-2 inches Wednesday night. The higher foothills (above 7,500 feet) of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties will also see at least a dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Drier weather will return to all of Colorado on Thursday and much warmer temperatures will also return for the end of the week. For Mother’s Day on Sunday, the forecast is trending warmer and drier in the Denver metro area but there is still a 30% chance for rain on Sunday afternoon.