New York City, NY

Photos that show the best celebrity interactions inside the 2022 Met Gala

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kacey Musgraves hug at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • The annual Met Gala was held in New York City on Monday.
  • Celebrities interacted with each other both on the red carpet and inside the event.
  • Photos show stars dancing together, taking selfies, and hugging.
Regé-Jean Page looked starstruck as Billie Eilish walked past him on the red carpet.
Regé-Jean Page looks at Billie Eilish on the Met Gala red carpet on May 2, 2022.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Jon Batiste crashed one of Janelle Monae's red-carpet interviews to give the musician a hug.
Jon Batiste and Janelle Monae embrace on the Met Gala red carpet on May 2, 2022.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Kid Cudi and Jimmy Fallon chatted at the top of the famous museum stairs.
Kid Cudi and Jimmy Fallon enter the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo seemingly joined the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they entered the prestigious event.
Olivia Rodrigo and Kendall Jenner walk around the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Once inside, Joe Jonas caught up with Emma Stone while surrounded by art.
Joe Jonas and Emma Stone chat during the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Gossip Girl" actor Evan Mock chatted with "Elvis" star Austin Butler over drinks.
Evan Mock and Austin Butler talk at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell, Kerry Washington, and Gabrielle Union took a selfie together — though they seemingly forgot to include Union's husband, Dwyane Wade.
Naomi Campbell, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kacey Musgraves embraced while enjoying the night's festivities.
Chloë Grace Moretz and Kacey Musgraves hug at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On the dance floor, Kerry Washington had fun with Vanessa Hudgens, Simone Ashley, and Ariana DeBose.
Kerry Washington, Vanessa Hudgens, and others dance at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jon Batiste and Cynthia Erivo did the same while surrounded by a band.
Jon Batiste and Cynthia Erivo dance together at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James looked glamorous as they left the event at each other's sides.
Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James leave the Met Gala together on May 2, 2022.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

