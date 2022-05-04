ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The dream of a museum devoted to Cleveland folk artist Albert Wagner inches closer to reality

By Steven Litt, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The dream of a permanent home for a museum dedicated to the late Rev. Albert...

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get mouthwatering barbecue at these 4 local businesses. This unassuming spot in Parma serves some of the best barbecue on the westside. Obviously, one can't go wrong with their baby back ribs. Patrons are also big fans of the juicy beef brisket and pulled pork. Their meats are delicious enough to stand on their own without sauce, but customers also love their two signature sauces—their smokehouse sauce, which is a Kansas-City-style barbeque sauce that's tangy sweet, and their mustard-and-vinegar-based barbeque sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Dion Johnson

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Dion Johnson is 5 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland Heights on June 10, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-348-4232.
CLEVELAND, OH
10TV

LIST: Festivals, concerts and other events happening in central Ohio this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Summer in central Ohio is typically accompanied by warm and sunny days filled with live music, good food and plenty of excuses to get outside. Even more events are expected to return this year compared to last in the wake of an ease on COVID-19 restrictions, and central Ohioans are looking ahead to a more "normal" summer season filled with eventful fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Paintbrush#Museum#The Wagner Museum Of Art
Cleveland.com

A neighborhood’s ‘revitalization’ cannot come at the cost of those who have called it home for generations: Chardonnay Graham

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In July of 2021, cleveland.com released its Data Central update on the housing market in Cuyahoga County. The map illustrated a huge area of property sold for under $100,000 within and around Cleveland. Less than a year later, cleveland.com released a similar map that illustrated areas that have seen an increase in home purchases. The recent study not only shows the increase in home purchases, but specifically highlights homes that were purchased by business owners. If you bet the areas were the same, you guessed right.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bojangles looks to add 10 restaurants in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As part of a national expansion Bojangles announced it plans to add 10 restaurants to Northeast Ohio. Among the franchisees announced for the fast-casual restaurant company were businessman Chris Maggiore and Magg Family Holdings, who are slated to bring 10 Bojangles to Northeast Ohio, the company said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

NE Ohio cities are spending millions of COVID stimulus dollars on police surveillance cameras: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Several Northeast Ohio cities are spending millions of COVID-19 stimulus dollars to purchase surveillance cameras for law enforcement. Those who support the increased surveillance say they are an invaluable tool, helping to deter and solve crimes. Critics, however, say more police surveillance further erodes civil rights and is a step in the wrong direction for police-community relations.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
