Suspect Muhammad McBride In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Chester Corner Market, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Chester corner market Wednesday morning and then running into a home with children inside has been taken into custody. Police say 18-year-old Muhammad McBride has turned himself in.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m.

CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety.

Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside.

Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman.

Neighbors call the gunfire alarming.

“All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.