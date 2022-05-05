ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Suspect Muhammad McBride In Custody After Fatal Shooting Inside Chester Corner Market, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyYoD_0fSlqerX00

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside of a Chester corner market Wednesday morning and then running into a home with children inside has been taken into custody. Police say 18-year-old Muhammad McBride has turned himself in.

The shooting happened on the 1100 block of West 3rd Street around 10 a.m.

CBS3 was outside the home earlier this afternoon as SWAT arrived and children were seen being carried from the home to safety.

Investigators initially believed the suspected killer was hiding inside.

Police say a drone was flown but officers couldn’t locate the gunman.

Neighbors call the gunfire alarming.

“All I could do is run and get under the car, man. We need to really clean up the streets. We need a safe environment for all these kids running around here, man,” a neighbor said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Comments / 10

Shuveet Upuhazz
4d ago

This has nothing to do with the 2nd Amendment. It has to do with criminals using guns to commit crimes

Reply
3
Related
CBS Philly

Mother Charged After Shooting Her 2 Boys; Children Not Expected To Survive, Bucks County DA Says

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother is charged with the attempted murder of her two children and a 22-year-old neighbor in Bucks County, authorities say. The two boys, ages 13 and 9, will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be donated, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. The boys are on life support Monday night, being kept alive to donate their organs through Gift of Life. Following the organ transplants, his office is prepared to upgrade 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen’s charges to two counts of homicide. “Both children will...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Corner Market#Swat#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Edsaul Mendoza Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Shooting Of 12-Year-Old Thomas Siderio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges against a former Philadelphia police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Thomas “TJ” Siderio. Former officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges in connection to the fatal shooting on March 1. The disturbing details, as District Attorney Larry Krasner called them at a news conference Monday morning, are contained in a lengthy grand jury presentment. It’s alleged Siderio was running from undercover officers at 18th and Barbara Streets in South Philadelphia. Mendoza is accused of chasing and shooting at the boy three times....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Who Killed Two People In Central PA

Police have identified the man they believe killed two people in central Pennsylvania last month. Shawn Hairston, 35, and Ana Scott, 42, were shot dead in a home on the first block of 16th Street in Harrisburg on Mar. 13, according to city police. Kurt Darnell Tasker Jr., 32, is...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Police Make 2 Arrests After North Philadelphia Shooting Left 13-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police made two arrests Sunday in connection with a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy in critical condition in North Philadelphia. Elijah Simmons, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Caresa McFarland, 32, was charged with reckless endangerment.  The boy was shot in the head on North Woodstock Street Saturday night. Police say the shooting was accidental. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thomas Siderio’s Family Reacts To Arrest Of Former Philadelphia Police Officer Who Allegedly Killed 12-Year-Old: ‘He Took Him In Cold Blood’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thomas Siderio‘s family is reacting to the arrest of a former Philadelphia police officer who allegedly shot and killed the 12-year-old. Siderio’s grandfather says the first-degree murder charge is “great news,” saying the officer shot and killed his grandson at point-blank range. “It’s just sad,” Makayla Siderio said. Makayla Siderio remembers her little cousin Thomas, or TJ as he’s known, by wearing a photo of herself, her sister and TJ around her neck. “I think of him every day. I cry every night. I miss him so much,” Makayla said. She says the family hasn’t been the same since her 12-year-old cousin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy