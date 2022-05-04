ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

WICKET WIZARDS OF THE WEST: OKWU croquet team uses its brand of magic to win 5th US title

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFRjV_0fSlqbDM00

Query: Which Oklahoma Wesleyan University sports program has won more national championships than all the others — combined.

Answer: Croquet, baby.

The mallet-and-strike crew recently brought home its fifth national title from Haverford, Penn., in a field that included teams from some of the nation’s most prestigious schools, such as the U.S. Naval Academy, Penn State and others.

OKWU began its national supremacy in croquet in 2011, followed by titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

In 2018, the Eagles qualified five two-person teams for the Sweet 16. OKWU went on to qualify a team or two for the Final Four but just missed out on another national pennant.

The sport was circumvented in both 2020 and 2021 due to the virus-related spring sports shutdown nationwide and its aftermath for the following several months.

But, led by veteran head coach Wendell Thompson, a former OKWU librarian and nationally-prominent croquet player himself, the school began competition again in 2021.

This year, it return back to the top of the mountain during the tourney late in April in Pennsylvania, at the legendary Merion Cricket Club, the site of OKWU’s other national triumphs.

The teams were placed in blocks of seven, with each team playing six 50-minute qualifying games in order to advance to the next round on the playoff ladder.

Thompson entered three women’s twosomes and two men’s twosomes. OKWU could have brought as many as 12 two-person teams, but funds were a consideration, Thompson said.

As it turned out, OKWU’s relatively small group boasted a powerful punch — all five OKWU teams landed in the Elite Eight.

The OKWU duos, listed by their seed in the Elite Eight, were: No. 1 Raelyn Gabrel and Leina Casimer, No. 2 Samuel McGlathery and Stanley Fisher, No. 3 Alex Worley and Vanessa Fernandez, No. 4 Cade McGlathery and Andrew Williamson, and No. 5 Morgan Lane/Victoria Sparks.

During Elite Eight competition, four of the OKWU teams won — which guaranteed the school a national title.

OKWU Elite Eight winners were: Gabrel/Casimer beating Penn State, 7-1; S. McGlathery/Fisher beating Navy, 7-3; Worley/Fernandez beating Penn State, 7-6; and C. McGlathery/Williamson beating teammates Lane/Sparks, 7-3.

The four Elite Eight winners went to the Final Four.

Results included Gabrel/Casimer beating C. McGlathery/Williams, 7-5; and Worley/Fernandez beating S. McGlathery/Fisher, 5-4.

That set up an all-OKWU championship final.

Gabrel/Casimer claimed the crown by outlasting Worley/Fernandez, 4-3.

OKWU toted home the coveted Team Trophy as the National Collegiate Golf Croquet champions.

“The weather was good,” Thompson said about the weekend.

There were some clouds and sprinkles on Saturday, but the temperature went into 70’s on Sunday as the sun shone and the wind remained calm.

“The (teams) received light facial sunburns,” Thompson said.

One of the highlights included a double wicket shot by Williamson and a six-foot jump shot by Cade McGlathery, Thompson said, adding all his players succeeded with jump shots.

“Jump shots were the secret weapon, completely bepuzzling the opposition,” he explained. “They did not know what a jump shot was nor how to execute (one).”

Casimer and Gabrel became the first women’s team to seize the national title he said, noting they won nine consecutive games.

Thompson had retired in 2018, but returned to lead the team.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: WICKET WIZARDS OF THE WEST: OKWU croquet team uses its brand of magic to win 5th US title

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
NBC Sports

Mystics hope familiarity results in an early edge

WASHINGTON -- Dynasties in sports are rare. Salary caps, free agency, drafts all make the task of winning multiple championships in a short period of time seem like something that you would on read in a piece of folklore. Regardless, every team attempts to become a dynasty. With the Toronto...
NBA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The Villages High School Football Team has some amazing talent in 2023! | Spring Game PREVIEW

Tonight, The Villages High School in Florida will kick off their Green and Gold game and there are several big time football players that will get to showcase their talents in front of parents, fans, and college recruiters. The Villages High School is located in the retirement community The Villages, Florida and is right down the road from NFL Draft Diamonds Headquarters!
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Fernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Croquet#Wicket#Elite Eight#Okwu#The U S Naval Academy#Penn State#Eagles#Merion Cricket Club
Yardbarker

Storm's 3rd quarter surge hands Lynx season-opening loss

The Seattle Storm used a dominant third-quarter performance to hand the Minnesota Lynx a 97-74 loss in their season opener on Friday night. The Lynx hung tough throughout the first half with a Seattle team that has the fourth-best odds to win this year's WNBA championship per FanDuel Sportsbook. When the second half began, however, the Storm proceeded to take control of the game.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Sparks knock off defending champion Sky 98-91 in WNBA opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordin Canada had 21 points and eight assists in her Los Angeles debut, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points and the Sparks opened the season with a 98-91 overtime victory over the defending champion Chicago Sky. Ogwumike made a jumper in the lane with 51.5 seconds left to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 94-91, and she deflected a pass at the other end that led to two made free throws by Canada. Chicago turned it over again and Canada sealed it with two more free throws. Canada also made three key free throws to tie it at 88 with 1.5 seconds left in regulation after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. Dana Evans scored a career-high 24 points in her debut with Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

512
Followers
1K+
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy