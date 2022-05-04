ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Torrington

By Staff report, Hartford Courant
A motorcyclist was killed in a Tuesday evening accident in Torrington, police said.

The Torrington Police Department said they responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident with injuries on Route 202 just west of Hart Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Officers said they found a 2019 Mazda SUV facing south on New Litchfield Street within the eastbound travel lane. The motorcycle, a 2009 Kawasaki, was lying on its side in the westbound travel lane about 20 feet from the SUV.

According to police, the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The single occupant of the SUV was also transported to Charlotte Hungerford for precautionary measures.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Christopher Smith, 53, of Torrington. Brian McDonnell, 71, also of Torrington, was the driver of the SUV.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling east on New Litchfield Street and the SUV was traveling west on New Litchfield Street and attempting to turn left into Cumberland Farms parking lot.

Both the SUV and motorcycle sustained heavy damage, police said.

The section of New Litchfield Street where the crash occurred was closed for approximately three hours.

The Torrington Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. If anyone has information or video surveillance of New Litchfield Street, contact Officer Belonick of the Torrington Police at 860-489-2000.

