Dwayne Johnson, 50, is a hugely successful action star, producer, and former pro wrestler, and it would seem his career has always been a bit super-charged. From his star-making turn in The Scorpion King in 2002 to Tooth Fairy in 2010 and on through Red Notice in 2021, Dwayne’s career has been nothing if not versatile and impressive. But the Jungle Cruise star owes plenty of his happiness to his marriage to singer Lauren Hashian, 37, mother to his two youngest daughters. Here’s what you need to know about Lauren, her life with Dwayne, and their two daughters.

