ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Rare, Prehistoric Dog Skeleton Discovered In San Diego PHOTOS

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIKeX_0fSlng5q00

The fossilized remains of an ancient, doglike species known as Archeocyon, that roamed in what is now San Diego County 24 to 28 million years ago, were found almost completely intact.

The ancient skeleton was unearthed in 2019 at a construction site in Otay Ranch, where it was found embedded in a section of excavated sandstone and mudstone.

Since California Law requires that paleontologist be present during the excavation phase of major construction projects, Pat Sena of the San Diego Natural History Museum was on hand at the site when the section of ground where the fossil was located was dug up. He noticed small white fragments of bone protruding from the excavated rocks and arranged to have them transported to the museum to be analyzed.

Unfortunately, the pandemic hit shortly after the discovery was made putting a halt to research until December of 2021 when curatorial assistant Amanda Linn, began working on two of the rocks. Linn spent 120 painstaking hours using small carving tools and brushes to reach the fragile bones of the skeleton embedded in rock. She told the San Diego Union-Tribune, “As soon as you uncover the bones, they start to disintegrate...I used a lot of patience, and a lot of glue.”

Remarkably, only a portion of the tail is missing, otherwise the skeleton is complete.

Post-doctoral researcher Ashley Poust, explained that the team was able to determine the fossil's species once the cheekbone, teeth, and skull emerged from the rock, confirming that it belonged to a group of animals known as Archeocyons, which means “ancient dog.” The fossil dates to the late Oligocene epoch and is believed to be 24 million to 28 million years old.

While Archeocyon fossils have been found in the Great Plains and Pacific Northwest, they have rarely been found in Southern California because over time, the earth's movements in this region scattered, destroyed or deeply buried most fossils from the Oligocene epoch period.

The fossilized remains are still being examined and are not yet on display to the public. The discovery is a tremendous opportunity for the San Diego Natural History Museum’s scientists, including the curator of paleontology Tom Deméré, post-doctoral researcher Ashley Poust and curatorial assistant Amanda Linn.

Photo Credit: San Diego Natural History Museum. Cover Photo: Getty Images.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

What's the weirdest sea creature ever discovered?

What is the strangest animal ever discovered in the sea? Woo boy. We've got options. Even sea creatures that people tend to be familiar with are pretty weird. Take flounder, with their flat bodies and doubled-up eyes, or oysters, which appear to be, let's face it, mostly mucus? And what about whales? We're all just okay with the concept of baleen?
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
San Diego County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
natureworldnews.com

Anthropologist Believes Ancient Human Species May Still Exist on Flores Island’s Forests

Archaeologists hunting for evidence of modern human migration from Asia to Australia discovered a tiny, relatively intact skeleton of extinct humankind on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2003, which became known as Homo floresiensis, or more colloquially, the Hobbit, after the little, breakfast-guzzling critters from J.R.R. Tolkein's "The Hobbit."
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Dog#Otay Ranch
allthatsinteresting.com

An Anthropologist Believes This Hobbit-Like Early Human Isn’t Extinct — And Is Hiding Out In Indonesia

Gregory Forth has collected more than 30 eyewitness accounts that the "Hobbits" are still alive on the Indonesian island of Flores. When researchers discovered the bones of Homo floresiensis in Indonesia in 2003, scientists stood in awe. The remains on Flores Island indicated that this newfound hominin species had been three-and-a-half feet tall and used stone tools to hunt. Experts long believed it had gone extinct 50,000 years ago — until now.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

10 of the Weirdest, Most Bizarre Creatures Seen in 2021

From shapeshifting fishes to glass-like jellies, the weirdest, most bizarre deep-sea creatures made the year 2021 no different than any other year, as strange new species makes themselves known to the world. Every year, researchers were able to capture video footage of these "alien-looking animals". Here is the top 10...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

California woman, 52, whose car got trapped in snowy wilderness survived for six days by rationing six-pack of yoghurt and eating snow

A California woman survived six days trapped in a snowy wilderness by rationing a six pack of yoghurts and eating one of them a day. Sheena Gullett, 52, also ate snow to keep herself hydrated after she and pal Justin Honich, 48, got trapped by a blizzard while driving down a dirt road near Little Valley in northern California April 14.
ACCIDENTS
allthatsinteresting.com

New DNA Analysis Reveals That A California Tribe Was Erroneously Declared ‘Extinct’ 100 Years Ago

Scientists tested the DNA of modern-day members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe against remains dating as far back as 2,000 years and found a high level of genetic continuity. Before Spanish conquistadors arrived in California, the region was home to more than one million Native Americans. That number dwindled so rapidly that by the 1920s fewer than 20,000 Indigenous people were left alive, and many tribes, including the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe, were officially declared “extinct.” Fortunately, new research begs to differ.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

The Largest Known Carnivorous Sea Monsters Have Likely Been Found in The Swiss Alps

Researchers have found the broken tooth of one of the largest carnivores ever to stalk the Earth. No, it isn't T. rex. It isn't even a dinosaur. Rather, the tooth belongs to a rare and mysterious species of giant ichthyosaur – a flesh-eating marine reptile that patrolled the world's seas during the late Triassic period, about 205 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy