A minister’s advice that families struggling with the worst cost of living crisis in a generation should buy “value brands” to save money has been labelled “ridiculous” by those on the front line of the squeeze in his county.Environment minister George Eustice said that shoppers could “contain and manage their household budget” by purchasing “value brands, rather than own-branded products”.And he even suggested that British families actually had it pretty good. “If you look at household spending on food in the UK, it’s actually the lowest in Europe,” he said. “Partly because we’ve got that very competitive market.”But in...

HOMELESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO