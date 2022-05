The Georgia DOT has opened a public comment period, looking for input on plans for the intersection of Highway 316 and Jimmy Daniel Road in Oconee County. The DOT says proposed improvements for the intersection just west of the Oconee Connector include replacing the existing at-grade signalized intersection with a grade-separated diamond interchange, and a single-lane roundabout at each exit and entrance ramp. The public comment period runs through June 10.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO