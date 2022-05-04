Officers memorial set May 10

John Henry Ramirez’s execution date was scheduled last week in south Texas for this coming October, but two days later, a Texas district attorney who doesn’t believe in the death penalty withdrew his death warrant. Ramirez was convicted of robbing and murdering Pablo Castro in 2004, stabbing him...
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
- Five Republican Texas leaders on Friday approved the transfer of $495.3 million more of state funds for Operation Lone Star and other border security operations, which spurred an angry response from Texas Democrats.
Comments / 0