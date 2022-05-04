ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress Hill “Come With Me,” Tink & 2 Chainz “Cater” & More | Daily Visuals 5.3.22

By O
 4 days ago

Cypress Hill has been rocking in the rap game for longer than most rappers today have been alive so it’s only right that we tip our hats to the OG stoners who helped pave the way for weed themed rap music.

Keeping their love affair with Mary Jane going strong all these decades later, Cypress Hill releases some new visuals to “Come With Me” in which we’re taken back in time to a prohibition era where marijuana became the drug of choice while liquor was banned across the U.S.

Back in 2022, Tink decides to get a little seductive with it and in her 2 Chainz assisted clip to “Cater” gives her boo a private strip tease before Chainz gets turnt and takes over the party.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fendi P, Juciy J and Duke Deuce, and more.

CYPRESS HILL – “COME WITH ME”

TINK & 2 CHAINZ – “CATER”

FENDI P – “IMAGINE”

JUICY J & DUKE DEUCE – “STEP BACK”

MONTANA OF 300 – “LEBRON JAMES”

5IVE MICS FT. NEMS – “WRONG WAY”

BABY TATE – “DANCING QUEEN”

SCOREY – “OH, OH”

