Post Malone is expecting his first child

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

US rapper Post Malone has announced that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first baby .

Austin Richard Post, known by his stage name Post Malone, confirmed the news to TMZ on Tuesday, adding that he is “excited for this next chapter in my life”.

The Circles singer said: “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember, I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

According to the publication, Post and his girlfriend, whose identity remains private, celebrated the happy news with family and friends last weekend.

TMZ quoted a source as saying that Post’s girlfriend is “not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight” and the pair have been “happy privately building their relationship”.

Post has previously opened up about his struggle with anxiety and depression, which he said he has experienced since he was a child .

He told GQ Magazine in 2020 that he had been trying to get help for his mental health.

“It’s difficult,” he admitted. “Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it’s difficult.”

Confirmation of the pregnancy follows Post’s announcement that his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, will be released next month.

He told Billboard in January that the new record will “speak more to how I’m feeling at the moment”, adding: “The ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.”

Post recently performed at Coachella, joining rapper 21 Savage during his set on the first weekend of the festival.

Post Malone Is Going to Be a Dad: "I'm the Happiest I've Ever Been"

Congratulations are in order for Post Malone — the 26-year-old rapper is going to be a dad! Malone confirmed the exciting news exclusively to TMZ on May 3, saying, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember, I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day." Sources close to the musician and his longtime girlfriend reported that they celebrated the baby's upcoming arrival with a private party in Southern California over the weekend.
Person
Post Malone
#Mental Health#Gq Magazine#Circles#Billboard
The Independent

The Independent

