ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Isle of Paradise’s blending brush is the answer to a streak-free fake tan

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoSMI_0fSlkUd300

It’s that time of year again, when we’re all looking to achieve a natural-looking sun-kissed glow. But, British summertime doesn’t quite serve up the sunshine that we need. So that’s of course where fake tan comes in.

Avid tanners will be all too aware that when it comes to applying formulas, making sure you’re not left with a streaky finish is paramount. While tanning mitts are one way to do this – with our current favourite being this hyaluronic infused mitt (£5.99, Theisleofparadise.com ) – I’ve recently discovered something that has taken my tanning experience to the next level.

Meet my Gamechanger: Isle of Paradise’s shape and glow big blending brush (£13.95, Theisleofparadise.com ) that offers serious precision. When it comes to faking a “just got back from holiday” complexion, Isle of Paradise is the brand to know.

Founded by Jools von Hepp – who has tanned some of the nation’s greats – Isle of Paradise set out to diversify the tanning industry by championing body positivity, while also making excellent self-tanners more accessible. And what von Hepp doesn’t know about fake tan isn’t worth knowing.

The brand promises that its blending brush leaves skin smoother and provides a streak-free application. I was initially sceptical but it’s now become an essential in my tanning routine. Read on for everything you need to know about my new holy grail.

Read more:

Isle of Paradise shape and glow big blending brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUspW_0fSlkUd300

Buy now £13.95, Theisleofparadise.com

While some people love the process of indulging in self-care, for others it’s an absolute faff. And on occasion, the latter is exactly how I feel about the whole fake tan process – shaving, exfoliating and moisturising, and that’s before I’ve even thought about application. But, one thing that does make it an exciting task is discovering new products.

And since coming across Isle of Paradise’s blending brush, it’s got a whole lot easier. “So what is it?”, I hear you ask. In a nutshell, it’s exactly what it says on the tin – a blending brush. It’s made from vegan fibres that feel extremely soft and has been designed to be used as a fake tan applicator, buffing self-tanners into the skin seamlessly, leaving a streak-free finish. And it’s particularly beneficial for tackling the trickier areas, namely hands and feet.

In terms of how I use it, it’s more or less replaced my mitt. When I use the Isle of Paradise tanning water (£21.95, Theisleofparadise.com ), for example, I spray the formula directly onto the skin and use the brush to simply buff it in, doing so in circular motions.

When it comes to hands and feet – which is where this nifty tool really comes into its own – I apply moisturiser before the tanning water, which keeps dry skin moisturised, then use the brush to blend the fake tan in and moisturise after. Since using it, I’ve not had any patchy tangoed toes or fingers (let’s hope that’s not famous last words), so it must be doing something right.

I’ve also used the brush with mousse formulas, as well as the St. Tropez gradual tan tinted body lotion (£12.60, Amazon.co.uk ) – a recent discovery of mine thanks to our review of the best fake tans . For applying this, I put the moisturiser directly onto the brush and blend it into the skin that way, which produces a similarly streak-free finish.

I’ve found that this does take a hint longer than using a mitt, but it does offer a more precise application, which is of course beneficial for really faking that post-holiday glow during British summertime.

It’s similarly as useful for applying face tanner, something that’s notoriously difficult to do as it can cling to the hairline and leave an orange residue. But, since introducing the brush into my routine, I’ve found that I can achieve a much more even finish.

Should you be all about adding extra contour to accentuate certain areas, be that collarbones and shoulders, this promises to help you do just that. Although we’re yet to try the shading technique.

Buy now £13.95, Theisleofparadise.com

The verdict: Isle of Paradise shape and glow big blending brush

Whether you’re just dipping your toes into the fake tan world or you’re a seasoned pro, Isle of Paradise’s shape and glow big blending brush will help you achieve a more natural-looking glow thanks to its ability to offer a streak-free finish. With summertime here, now’s the perfect time to add this nifty tool into your beauty bounty.

Voucher codes

For the latest discount on skincare and other beauty products, try the links below:

Searching for the perfect formula for faking a summer glow? Read our review of the best self tans

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Can Olaplex hair products really transform lacklustre locks? We found out

While there are countless brands promising to transform your dry hair into luscious locks, there is one that stands out from the rest and it’s Olaplex. If you’re yet to be acquainted with it (where have you been?), there’s a whole lot of hype – whether that’s among friends, A-listers or the fact it comes hairdresser and hair stylist-approved.When Olaplex first launched, its range included two in-salon products (No.1 and No.2), as well as one at-home treatment (No.3). It has since expanded to make salon-quality hair treatments accessible and available at home. And now the brand’s line spans from No.0...
HAIR CARE
goodmorningamerica.com

Ulta Beauty Gorgeous Hair Event 2022: Save up to 50% on haircare favorites

Haircare lovers, get ready. Ulta Beauty has announced its upcoming Gorgeous Hair Event running from May 8 - 14. This year's sale will include daily deals on things like hair styling products to bestselling tools with up to 50% off on must-haves online and in stores. Standout brands in this...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Isle of Paradise is giving away a free pro-glow mister for all your fake tanning needs

If you’re pining for a natural-looking glow this summer (us too), in our opinion the best solution is to secure a fake tan that acts as a holiday in a bottle. And as brands go, Isle of Paradise is certainly one of the best in the business. Since the brand was founded in 2018 by Jules von Hepp – a master in his craft having tanned the nation’s greats – it’s gone from strength to strength.It’s graced us with a strong line-up of different formulas, including self tanning waters, mousses, and oils, so there’s plenty to choose from. And now...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Frizz-Fighting Shampoo Gives Life Back to Thin, Coarse Hair

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to headline-making hair, few celebs’ strands have as much of a cultural stronghold as Jennifer Aniston, who has been inspiring hair envy for the better part of the last three decades. (Hello, “The Rachel,” anyone?) Of course, we all want to know the secret behind her signature glossy style, and thankfully, you can score her favorite frizz-fighting shampoo, a fan favorite pick which helps keep Aniston’s naturally voluminous wavy hair looking sleek and frizz-free. Living Proof No-Frizz Shampoo $30 Buy now Sign Up The miracle shampoo in question is the Living Proof Anti-Frizz Shampoo, with Aniston’s longtime...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fake Tan#Spray Tanning#The Isle#British#Theisleofparadise Com
PopSugar

"Designer" French Tips Are a Bold Twist on the Classic

"Designer" french tips are a fun new take on the classic french manicure. This nail-art look can incorporate elements like gems, shapes, or colors. A professional manicurist explains the latest trend. There's a reason some people prefer designer products, assuming their bank accounts allow it. The investment feels luxurious, it...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Daily Mail

Is this Britain's filthiest flat? Disgusting images show rooms covered in piles of rubbish with hundreds of empty booze bottles, carrier bags filled with waste and rotting food left in kitchen

A removal boss has shared shocking pictures after his firm was called in to clear a city centre flat which was so cluttered with rubbish the floors couldn't be seen. Disgusting images depict the home in Newcastle awash with empty beer and rum bottles covered in thick layers of dust.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

A Snowdon guide was “totally disgusted” after seeing the mountain’s paths covered in human faeces over the busy Easter weekend. With the UK getting the warmest days of the year so far this bank holiday weekend, visitors have been flocking to the scenic Snowdonia national park in Wales to make the most of the sun. But it meant Gemma Davies, a Snowdon guide, has had to help groups of people dodge human stool. Ms Davies led a sunrise hike up Wales’s highest mountain on Saturday morning and was shocked at what she encountered on the descent.She said she even saw...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'We're being overrun by tourists...we're just too popular': Furious villagers in Britain's 'best beach resort' say influx of 150,000 holidaymakers every year has turned it into a 'no go zone' plagued by traffic jams, drunk revellers and litter

Villagers living in the UK's 'best beach resort' have said it is the victim of its own success as an influx of tourists has left it plagued by traffic jams, littering and drunk holidaymakers. The tiny Northumberland village of Bamburgh topped a Which? poll that ranked each destination on its...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian's Weight-Loss Comments Are Dangerous — and the Least of Our Problems

Discourse around the 2022 Met Gala, which was held on May 2, were eclipsed by the devastating news of the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade — and the looming threat of roughly half of the US population losing the right to bodily autonomy. One story that's continued to gain traction regardless, however, is Kim Kardashian's Met Gala appearance in Marylin Monroe's iconic "Happy birthday, Mr. President" dress from 1962 — and the fact that she apparently lost a significant amount of weight in three weeks to fit into it.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a super low-priced bag that’s still cute to take anywhere. Better yet, it looks exactly like the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag that you might’ve been eyeing for a while but for less. For $15 at Target, this pouch dupe keeps all your essentials close while remaining hands-free. It has a roomy interior to fit items like your phone, wallet, keys, lip balm, portable charger, and maybe even small snacks for on the go.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

637K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy