Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More

 2 days ago

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced the artists who will inducted into the institution during their annual gala on November 5tg at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...

Outsider.com

'Cheers' Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson's Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Declares Dolly Parton Should Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

With his new album out, country music singer Jason Aldean has been doing the media rounds and he’s weighed in on Dolly Parton’s Hall of Fame issues. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame listed the singer-songwriter as a nominee. While the hall is going to let the voters decide, Parton wanted to withdraw from consideration. She said she hadn’t done enough for rock n’ roll. Aldean thinks that’s ridiculous.
hiphopnc.com

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its 2022 induction class, and the list is STACKED with heavy hitters!. In the “Performers” category, Hip Hop giant Eminem is set to be inducted in his first year of eligibility (25 years after an artist’s first professional recording). He is only the third living Hip Hop solo act to be inducted, following the inductions of Jay-Z and LL Cool J last year. He will be joined by Motown legend Lionel Richie, country superstar Dolly Parton, pop/rock icon Pat Benatar, glam rock/pop group Duran Duran, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, and singer-songwriter Carly Simon.
Loudwire

Fans React to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Today (May 4), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced all of the class of 2022 inductees, ranging from the list of performers (all of whom were among a list of nominees unveiled last year) as well as additional artists who are receiving specific awards as means of enshrinement. With the news of this year's class came reactions from music fans of all sorts.
CBS San Francisco

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — "each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock 'n' roll," said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.Parton had gone on social media to "respectfully bow out" of the process, saying she did...
Rolling Stone

Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar Dominate Rock Hall Fans' Ballot Final Tally

Click here to read the full article. After over 5 million votes were cast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fans’ ballot closed Friday with Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar finishing atop the leaderboard. Duran Duran, a first-time Rock Hall nominee in 2022 despite years of eligibility, dominated the fans ballot, with the British band garnering nearly 934,000 votes. That’s 250,000 more votes than the Number Two artist on the fan ballot, Eminem, who enjoyed a big turnout despite the debate over his nomination. Finishing just 50,000 votes behind Eminem was two-time nominee Benatar, and then there was a drop-off...
The Whale 99.1 FM

Did Bloody Marys Delay Carly Simon's Rock Hall of Fame Induction?

Carly Simon offered a new theory about why her acceptance into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took so long. Despite being eligible since 1996, Simon, a first-time nominee, learned this week that she will be inducted into the Rock Hall as part of its 37th class of honorees, joining Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Judas Priest.
loudersound.com

The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

Also in this issue: Taylor Hawkins, Halestorm, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Hellacopters, Bill Ward, John Coghlan, Alex Lifeson, Thunder, Shinedown, Monster Magnet and more. In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.
Rolling Stone

Rob Halford on Judas Priest Entering the Rock Hall: 'A Great Day For Heavy Metal'

Click here to read the full article. Judas Priest have been eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a quarter century, and they appeared on the ballot three times before finally making it in this year as one of the winners of the Musical Excellence Award, but frontman Rob Halford isn’t even remotely bitter that it’s taken this long. “Third time’s the charm,” he tells Rolling Stone via Zoom, beaming with delight. “We left the launchpad and now we’re headed to the hallowed halls. It’s a great day for Judas Priest and a great day for...
BBC

Duran Duran thank fans for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame entry

Simon Le Bon has thanked Duran Duran fans for voting the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and said they were a "little bit dazed" at the honour. The new wave group formed in Birmingham in 1978 received the most fan votes out of all the nominated musicians.
HollywoodLife

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence On 'Controversy' Around Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction: 'Never Meant Trouble'

Dolly Parton, 76, is finally speaking out about the controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After sharing with her 1.5 million Instagram fans on March 14 that she was “respectfully” bowing out of the nomination due to the fact that she didn’t feel as if she earned it, the iconic singer and actress has had a change of heart, it seems, In a candid interview with Billboard on Wednesday, May 4 — the same day that the news was officially announced that she would be a 2022 inductee — she revealed what caused her to change her mind on her nomination.
