Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More

Dolly Parton, 76, is finally speaking out about the controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. After sharing with her 1.5 million Instagram fans on March 14 that she was “respectfully” bowing out of the nomination due to the fact that she didn’t feel as if she earned it, the iconic singer and actress has had a change of heart, it seems, In a candid interview with Billboard on Wednesday, May 4 — the same day that the news was officially announced that she would be a 2022 inductee — she revealed what caused her to change her mind on her nomination.

