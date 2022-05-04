ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage by armed man at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl

 2 days ago
Dave Chappelle is seen outside Dior during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD (CBS News) — Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage by an armed man Tuesday night as he performed at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl arena, with videos from audience members’ cellphones quickly flooding social media and showing a man appear to run onto the stage and tackle the comic. The Los Angeles Police Department told CBS Los Angeles a 23-year-old man armed with a replica handgun that contained a knife blade was arrested and accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police identified the suspect to CBS Los Angeles as Isaiah Lee of Los Angeles and said he was being held on $30,000 bail. Chappelle was not injured in the attack.

Chappelle, whose unapologetic humor has made him a lightning rod for criticism, appeared unscathed by the sudden interruption and later joked ( Note : Linked video contains harsh language including profanity ) with fellow comedian and actor Jamie Foxx onstage that he’d taken revenge on his attacker.

Videos posted to Twitter appeared to show the person who charged Chappelle being detained outside the venue by police and then loaded into an ambulance with visible injuries. Police told CBS Los Angeles the suspect was taken to a hospital but didn’t know his condition.

Click here for more details from CBS News.

