Woman shot in head in Brooklyn suffers life-threatening injuries

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A woman was shot in the head in Brooklyn early Wednesday and rushed to a hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers found the 18-year-old victim shot at an apartment building on Sterling Place, near Rochester Avenue, in Crown Heights around 2:45 a.m.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital, where police said her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Citizen App video shows NYPD vehicles and police tape outside the building overnight. It’s unclear if the victim lives there.

The events leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Police haven’t released details about a potential suspect.