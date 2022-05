ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor tried to plead ignorance after being pulled over for driving 116 miles per hour on the freeway. New Mexico State Police say the Porsche flew by them going Northbound on I-25 near Paseo in December. They say he veered onto the Paseo exit and pulled over into a Lowe’s parking […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO