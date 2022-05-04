ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID Americas cases up, North American cases up for 5th week - PAHO

By Gabriel Araujo, Steven Grattan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZ1vG_0fSlgrJ800

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased by 12.7% last week from the prior week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as infections continued to rise in Central and North America.

The Americas reported more than 616,000 new cases last week, while the death toll was down by less than 1% in the same comparison to 4,200, the organization said. read more

PAHO's director, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, called for stronger measures to tackle the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations rise.

"COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in far too many places, which should prompt us to strengthen our measures to combat the virus, including surveillance and preparedness," Etienne told a news conference.

"We must reach those who remain unvaccinated with the full COVID-19 vaccine primary series, and ensure access to boosters, especially to the most vulnerable," she added.

According to PAHO, cases were up for the fifth consecutive week in North America, rising 19.5%. That was driven by a 27.1% increase in the United States as new infections declined in Canada and Mexico.

Central America posted a 53.4% rise in infections in the same comparison, PAHO said, while the Caribbean reported a 15.4% increase in new infections, with cases rising in 24 of the 34 countries and territories.

South America posted an overall 8% drop in new infections, even as seven of its ten countries reported increases.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan in Sao Paulo Editing by John Stonestreet and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 6 (Reuters) - Beijing residents fretted on Friday over tightening COVID curbs in its biggest district and dozens of new cases reported daily as China's leaders reiterated their resolve to battle the virus and threatened action against critics of their strict measures. read more. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
Reuters

North American unit shines as Brazil's Gerdau posts $598 mln profit in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net profit roughly in line with market expectations as weaker results in Brazil were offset by an improvement in North America. Gerdau's net income reached 2.94 billion reais ($597.96 million), down 17% from the previous...
MARKETS
Reuters

World will face a food crisis, says Brazilian minister

SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Wednesday that the world is set to face a food crisis and the country will be increasingly responsible for supplying both domestic and foreign markets with food. The South American agriculture powerhouse is one of the world's...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#Covid#Covid Americas#North American#Central And North America
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Billionaire Luiza Trajano, the businesswoman shaking up Brazil

Brazilian businesswoman Luiza Trajano has made it onto a lot of lists: TIME's most influential people, Forbes' billionaires, the biggest fortunes in Brazil... When TIME named Trajano to its list of 100 most influential people last year, the ex-president (2003-2010) wrote the magazine's blurb on her.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Brazil Indigenous Agency Monitoring Reported Rape of Yanomami by Miners

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's indigenous affairs agency Funai said on Wednesday that it is looking into a report that a Yanomami teenager died after she was abducted and raped by illegal gold miners on her reservation. "Funai is monitoring the case," the agency said by email, adding that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

South Korea in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in UK -The Telegraph

May 2 (Reuters) - South Korea is in talks to build a new generation of nuclear power stations in the UK, The Telegraph reported on Monday. (https://bit.ly/38IJodk) British business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has met state-owned Korea Electric Power Corporation to discuss investment in the British nuclear industry and the talks with officials are ongoing, the report added.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico seeks lithium association with Argentina, Bolivia and Chile

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico is working with governments of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile to create a lithium association so the countries can share their expertise to exploit the battery mineral, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. “We’re going to work. We’re already doing so together on development,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Brazil deforestation shatters April record

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon last month shattered the record for April, destroying more than 1,000 square kilometers of the world's biggest rainforest, nearly double the previous high, according to official figures published Friday. The record—the third in four months—is the latest damning statistic on the accelerating loss of the...
AMERICAS
Phys.org

Brazil responds to less than 3% of deforestation alerts: study

President Jair Bolsonaro's government has responded to less than three percent of deforestation alerts, a sign that "impunity reigns" in the destruction of Brazil's forests, an environmental monitor said Tuesday. MapBiomas, a consortium that uses satellite images to track the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and other regions in Brazil,...
AMERICAS
Reuters

'Japan is a buy,' PM Kishida tells City of London

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took his appeal for foreign investment to the bankers and investors of the City of London on Thursday, saying his shift to an upgraded version of capitalism would spur economic growth. In a speech at the medieval Guildhall at the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy