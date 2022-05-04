ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Stevie Wonder’s Original Musiquarium I’ Swept the Charts

By Gary Graff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Few artists have ever been on a roll like Stevie Wonder was from 1972-80, the era chronicled on Stevie Wonder's Original Musiquarium I. During that time, the Motown prodigy released seven studio albums, all Top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart and six Top 5 on the Billboard 200. Three —...

