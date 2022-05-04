ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Toxic Forever Chemicals Are Linked to Liver Damage, Research Finds

By Claire Bugos
Verywell Health
Verywell Health
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A class of toxic chemicals called PFAS can accumulate in the body and environment, leading to multiple long-term health effects. A new study establishes a connection between PFAS exposure and biomarkers of liver damage. The review is the largest analysis of existing animal and human studies and is the...

www.verywellhealth.com

Comments / 16

Arrin Flanary
1d ago

Guess who approved all this, the FDA. maybe a class action should be filed against the FDA for allowing these toxic substances in our food supply. Since we can't file against the FED directly, Americans should go after the agencies that allowed it to happen.

Reply
7
AP_001381.357315d715004455bd24fee4e1637360.1123
2d ago

The poison vaccine is the cause of liver damage now in children who got the poison shot

Reply(6)
7
Related
MedicalXpress

Marijuana linked to heart disease; supplement may mitigate risk, researchers report

People who use marijuana have an increased risk of heart disease and heart attack, according to a large study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine. The study also showed that the psychoactive component of the drug, known as THC, causes inflammation in endothelial cells that line the interior of blood vessels, as well as atherosclerosis in laboratory mice.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Hidden benefit: Facemasks may reduce severity of COVID-19 and pressure on health systems, researchers find

McMaster University researchers who study the dynamics of infectious disease transmission have investigated the population-level consequences of a potentially significant––and unobvious––benefit of wearing masks. For the study, the researchers developed a model to investigate COVID-19 "variolation"––an incidental but potentially beneficial form of immunization achieved by inhaling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Fatty Liver Disease#Pfas
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Verywell Health

Verywell Health

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.

 https://www.verywellhealth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy