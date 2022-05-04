ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris says overturning Roe v. Wade would threaten freedom for all Americans

By Lauren Barry
Vice President Kamala Harris joined the throng of voices criticizing the Supreme Court draft opinion leak published by POLITICO and said the potential ruling attacks the rights of all Americans.

If you stand for freedom, for self-determination, for the right to privacy – if you stand for these principles – stand with us,” she told the crowd at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C. gathered for the 20th Anniversary Gala of Emily’s List , a group that aims to put pro-choice Democratic women in office. “Because you see, women’s issues are America’s issues, and democracies... cannot stand strong if the rights of women are under attack.”

In the leaked ruling, Justice Samuel Alito argues that Roe v. Wade – landmark 1973 legislation that confirmed the right to an abortion – and Planned Parenthood v. Casey , a later decision that upheld Roe v. Wade , should be overturned. If the decision becomes final, each state would be able to determine the legality of abortion.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. confirmed Tuesday that the leak was authentic.

According to POLITICO , at least four other justices support Alito’s position. However, poll results released by the outlet Wednesday showed that only 28% of Americans believe Roe v. Wade should be overturned, compared to 50% who believe it should stand and 22% who were undecided.

“So, to all here I say, let us fight for our country and for the principles for which it was founded and let us fight with everything we have got,” Harris said Tuesday at the Emily’s List gala.

The vice president also tweeted about the leaked majority opinion.

“The rights of all Americans are at risk in this draft opinion,” she said. “If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life.”

“If there was ever any doubt about Emily’s List is important, last night makes the point,” she told gala attendees, adding that Alito’s 98-page opinion is “a direct assault on freedom.”

She also encouraged people to vote for pro-choice Democrat candidates, adding that those who attack Roe want to bully anyone seeking or providing an abortion.

“Today, we know our purpose. We know, also, what we are up against. We have been on the front lines of this fight for many years, all of us in this together. And now, we enter a new phase. There is nothing hypothetical about this moment.”

Roger Womack
2d ago

How is letting each states voters decide the abortion problem instead of politicians Bad ?

Brian Piwoski
2d ago

It is very scary to know that I would make a better president or Vice President than these two.

john gregory
2d ago

Your administration is ruining America. Abortion has nothing to do with it

