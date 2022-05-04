ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel Park Police arrest man accused of hitting police officer while driving

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

A Bethel Park Police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday during a traffic stop.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Park Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. 67-year-old Richard Caporalis accused of running over the officer's foot.

The officer was also hit by a mirror in the torso and arm. Caporal was stopped a short distance away and is being charged with DUI and other traffic offenses.

Police say he was driving with a suspended license and has 14 prior convictions for DUI.

The injured officer was treated at the hospital and is now resting at home.

