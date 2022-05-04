ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dave Chappelle ‘attacker’ loaded into back of ambulance with gruesome arm injury

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

Footage of Dave Chappelle ’s suspected attacker being loaded into the back of an ambulance with a gruesome arm injury has been shared online

The comedian was knocked to the floor as his show at the Hollywood Bowl was ending on Tuesday night (3 May).

Security officers quickly intervened and pulled the suspect off Chappelle before detaining him.

Police confirmed the attacker sustained superficial injuries during the altercation and was taken to hospital afterwards.

A video obtained by Reuters shows the man being wheeled into the back of an ambulance, under police guard.

The Independent

