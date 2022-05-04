ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Glamour hotel celebs call home when visiting Australia is set to be snapped up for an eye-watering $114million

By Jade Hobman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A prominent property group is set to snap up an one of Australia's most iconic hotels for a whopping $114million.

Palazzo Versace in the Gold Coast - which has played host to some of the wealthiest people in the world - is being purchased by the Melbourne-based Shakespeare Property Group.

The Gold Coast Bulletin claimed the hotel investor has dibs on an exclusivity agreement to buy the trophy asset.

Since launching in 2000 it has been a drawcard to the rich and famous, including Paris Hilton, Rod Stewart and Jennifer Lopez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MwX3i_0fSlaxok00
The 'fashion-inspired' Palazzo Versace (pictured) has 200 rooms and 72 condominiums 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atCgz_0fSlaxok00
The Luxury drawcard will be snapped up by a Melbourne property firm with stakes in other opulent accommodation facilities along the east coast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4JN8_0fSlaxok00
The hotel has seen the likes of Paris Hilton, Rod Stewart and Jennifer Lopez waltzing through
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VLY9_0fSlaxok00
Palazzo Versace is described as 'everything you would expect in a hotel from the world of Versace ... and an ambience of pure glamour'

The expected purchase is another notch on the belt after a successive string of high-end buys the company made in major centres along the east coast.

In 2018 the firm - which is the commercial property arm of Prime Value - splurged a cool $100million on the Novotel Twin Waters Resort on the Sunshine Coast.

They also own two other Queensland hotels - the Pullman Cairns International and Novotel Oasis Resort in Cairns.

Aussie luxury hotels and resorts have been up for grabs in the last 12 months with the pandemic prompting its mostly Asian owners to sell on masse.

And Shakespeare Property Group has been an active player in the commercial real estate market, buying and selling when opportunities arise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LV69X_0fSlaxok00
The hushed sale of the fashion-branded hotel (pictured) attracted the attention of the Intercontinental and Accor Groups, who may end up operating it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTzhf_0fSlaxok00
The five star hotel complex near Southport on the Gold Coast (pictured) comes complete with a spa retreat and fitness centre, a private marina and plush suites

The 'fashion-inspired' five star hotel complex comes complete with a spa retreat, fitness centre, private marina and plush suites.

It has 200 rooms with 72 condominiums that have Versace home furnishings and private 'Juliet' balconies.

The hushed sale attracted the attention of the Intercontinental and Accor Groups, who may end up operating the grand hotel.

Prime Value calls itself a boutique Australian equities manager and has been run by its founder Yak Yong Quek since 1998.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLtBm_0fSlaxok00
Prime Value calls itself a boutique Australian equities manager and has been run by its founder Yak Yong Quek since 1998, they have snapped up the luxury hotel in the Gold Coast (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKDp4_0fSlaxok00
The hotel includes Versace home furnishings and private 'Juliet' balconies

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

How THAT infamous picture of Steve Irwin feeding a crocodile while holding his baby son saw him lose Australian of the Year gong - as Lisa Curry makes bombshell revelation

Steve Irwin was once named Australian of the Year back in 2004, but the decision was overturned at the final minute and the honour handed to cricketer Steve Waugh. The surprising revelation was revealed in Olympian Lisa Curry's new memoir Lisa: 60 years of Love, Life & Loss, who was chair of the National Australia Day Council at the time in 2004.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accor Hotels#Boutique Hotels#The Gold Coast Bulletin#Asian
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

353K+
Followers
35K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy