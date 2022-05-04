Glamour hotel celebs call home when visiting Australia is set to be snapped up for an eye-watering $114million

A prominent property group is set to snap up an one of Australia's most iconic hotels for a whopping $114million.

Palazzo Versace in the Gold Coast - which has played host to some of the wealthiest people in the world - is being purchased by the Melbourne-based Shakespeare Property Group.

The Gold Coast Bulletin claimed the hotel investor has dibs on an exclusivity agreement to buy the trophy asset.

Since launching in 2000 it has been a drawcard to the rich and famous, including Paris Hilton, Rod Stewart and Jennifer Lopez.

The 'fashion-inspired' Palazzo Versace (pictured) has 200 rooms and 72 condominiums

The expected purchase is another notch on the belt after a successive string of high-end buys the company made in major centres along the east coast.

In 2018 the firm - which is the commercial property arm of Prime Value - splurged a cool $100million on the Novotel Twin Waters Resort on the Sunshine Coast.

They also own two other Queensland hotels - the Pullman Cairns International and Novotel Oasis Resort in Cairns.

Aussie luxury hotels and resorts have been up for grabs in the last 12 months with the pandemic prompting its mostly Asian owners to sell on masse.

And Shakespeare Property Group has been an active player in the commercial real estate market, buying and selling when opportunities arise.

The hushed sale of the fashion-branded hotel (pictured) attracted the attention of the Intercontinental and Accor Groups, who may end up operating it

The five star hotel complex near Southport on the Gold Coast (pictured) comes complete with a spa retreat and fitness centre, a private marina and plush suites

The 'fashion-inspired' five star hotel complex comes complete with a spa retreat, fitness centre, private marina and plush suites.

It has 200 rooms with 72 condominiums that have Versace home furnishings and private 'Juliet' balconies.

The hushed sale attracted the attention of the Intercontinental and Accor Groups, who may end up operating the grand hotel.

Prime Value calls itself a boutique Australian equities manager and has been run by its founder Yak Yong Quek since 1998.

