Rhea Perlman, Mary Lynn Rajskub to Guest Star on Fox Crime Anthology ‘Accused’ (Exclusive)

By Katie Campione
 2 days ago
Fox’s upcoming anthology series “Accused” is rounding out its cast. Rhea Perlman, Baron Vaughn, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Sean Kleier will guest star in the episode led by Whitney Cummings. The episode follows Cummings as Brenda Kramer, an acerbic stand-up comic who is forced to confront...

