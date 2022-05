Most computer users take their keyboards for granted, especially laptop owners who have little choice on the matter anyway, at least when not at home or in the office. For those whose lives and livelihoods depend on typing away on a keyboard most of the day, however, choosing the right keyboard is almost like a religion. In addition to the comfort promised by ergonomic keyboards, there are also other factors like key travel and even acoustics that drive some people nuts if they aren’t right. It’s hard to design one keyboard that meets all needs, but this new mechanical keyboard lets buyers mix and match parts that they like and comes with a slightly better sustainability story, thanks to its rather peculiar design.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO